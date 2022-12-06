RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP: Why Atiku Abubakar wants to sell oil refineries

Ima Elijah

Atiku is saying let us generate funds from the sales of refineries and put it into the economy; I believe that policy is good.”

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (Guardian)
Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (Guardian)

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has explained why he wants to sell Nigeria’s refineries.

Recommended articles

During the PDP’s presidential campaign, Atiku pledged yesterday in Lagos to sell all of Nigeria’s refineries and use the money to give back to the country’s youth.

Why Atiku wants to sell refineries in Nigeria: According to Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman for the PDP’s Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku decided to sell Nigeria’s refineries because the proceeds would be put toward productive projects in the country.

Ologbondiyan complained that the Nigerian government was frittering away money on restoring the country’s oil refineries.

He broke the news on Tuesday’s Arise TV Morning Show episode.

The real plan: Ologbondiyan claims that Atiku has proposed selling nonperforming ventures and refineries in order to redirect the funds into successful enterprises.

What Atiku is really saying: Atiku is saying let us generate funds from the sales of refineries and put it into the economy; I believe that policy is good.”

Nigeria has four refineries with a combined capacity of 445,000 barrels per day (bpd): one in the north at Kaduna and three in the oil-rich Niger delta region at Warri and Port Harcourt. The Port Harcourt complex consists of two plants with a combined capacity of 210,000 bpd.

The Dangote Refinery is an oil refinery owned by Aliko Dangote that is under construction in Lekki, Nigeria. When completed, it is expected to have the capacity to process about 650,000 barrels per day of crude oil, making it the largest single-train refinery in the world. The investment is over 25 billion US dollars.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

N2.5m bounty placed on INEC office attackers by Police

N2.5m bounty placed on INEC office attackers by Police

Nigerians in diaspora sue Nigeria, Buhari, INEC over 2023 elections

Nigerians in diaspora sue Nigeria, Buhari, INEC over 2023 elections

PDP: Why Atiku Abubakar wants to sell oil refineries

PDP: Why Atiku Abubakar wants to sell oil refineries

BREAKING: CBN limits cash withdrawal to ₦100K per week

BREAKING: CBN limits cash withdrawal to ₦100K per week

Uzodinma welcomes Peter Obi in Imo State [PHOTOS]

Uzodinma welcomes Peter Obi in Imo State [PHOTOS]

I have never lost any election, Tinubu brags

I have never lost any election, Tinubu brags

FG issues new curriculum for Nigerian universities

FG issues new curriculum for Nigerian universities

Why Tinubu delegated questions to his team members at Chatham House

Why Tinubu delegated questions to his team members at Chatham House

Soludo urges churches to fight idolatry, says idol worship is fast growing in Anambra

Soludo urges churches to fight idolatry, says idol worship is fast growing in Anambra

Trending

APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at Chatham House on December 5, 2022. (Channels TV)

Tinubu speaks on controversy surrounding certificate, date of birth

Obasanjo said he would never support the candidacy of Atiku knowingly in other to avoid God's wrath.

Next president must come from South – Obasanjo dumps Atiku

Doyin Okupe and Peter Obi. [NPRESS]

Labour Party expels Obi's campaign DG, others over ‘constitutional breach’

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

APC lists 5 conditions Peter Obi must meet to debate with Tinubu