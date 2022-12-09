ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP urges President Buhari to intervene in campaign rallies attacks

News Agency Of Nigeria

The People Democratic Party’s (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council on Friday in Abuja urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the attacks on its campaign rallies.

Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Council’s Director of Strategy and Communication, Mr Dele Momodu, made the appeal at a news conference where he said it was becoming impossible for the PDP to erect billboards or paste posters, especially in Lagos State.

This, he argued, was a threat to democracy.

He called on President Buhari to direct security agencies to arrest the “disturbing trend’’.

“We are hoping that Mr President will speak with security agencies to protect the lives of our people; to protect our properties wherever they are in Nigeria, because we are all Nigerians,’’ he said.

Momodu also condemned Thursday’s alleged attack on the Port Harcourt residence of the Rivers coordinator of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Sen. Lee Maeba.

He expressed concern that the attack was carried out even as the president had instructed security agencies to deal ruthlessly with troublemakers.

“Yes, there are internal issues within the PDP, but that should not result in bloodshed. I don’t want to apportion blame because I am not a security agent,’’ he said.

Momodu described the party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the most experienced, most detribalised candidate, who would not discriminate against anyone.

He said there was no doubt that the PDP was in the lead in issues-based campaigning and positive messaging.

“PDP is a very responsible political party. We are the most organised political party.

“That is why our rallies are usually carnivals; carnivals of ideas; carnivals of issues.

“In a few times we have had issues; it was because some people wanted to disrupt our rallies, but thank God we have a very good defence team.

“Our defence team always goes ahead to ensure maximum security because if you go to a rally and people get killed or injured, nobody wants to come to the next rally.

“We have been fortunate that we have been able to prevent thugs from taking over our rallies,’’ Momodu said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP urges President Buhari to intervene in campaign rallies attacks

PDP urges President Buhari to intervene in campaign rallies attacks

NSCDC, DSS arrest 6 Naira traders in sting operation

NSCDC, DSS arrest 6 Naira traders in sting operation

Body of Benchers faults NBA use of social media for sensitive official documents

Body of Benchers faults NBA use of social media for sensitive official documents

Labour Party sacks National Publicity Secretary, Ogun chapter excos

Labour Party sacks National Publicity Secretary, Ogun chapter excos

Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s Safe Roads “Don’t Drink & Drive campaign sensitises drivers ahead of festive season

Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s Safe Roads “Don’t Drink & Drive” campaign sensitises drivers ahead of festive season

2023: INEC begins voter migration exercise in Borno

2023: INEC begins voter migration exercise in Borno

God inspired me to raise billionaire Christians - Entrepreneur

God inspired me to raise billionaire Christians - Entrepreneur

Why we honoured Wike, Sanwo-Olu, Makinde - Ajayi Crowther University

Why we honoured Wike, Sanwo-Olu, Makinde - Ajayi Crowther University

CBN meets Senate panel on weekly cash withdrawal limits

CBN meets Senate panel on weekly cash withdrawal limits

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). (Punch)

Tinubu explains his source of wealth, denies taking money from Lagos coffers

APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at Chatham House on December 5, 2022. (Channels TV)

Tinubu speaks on controversy surrounding certificate, date of birth

Obasanjo said he would never support the candidacy of Atiku knowingly in other to avoid God's wrath.

Next president must come from South – Obasanjo dumps Atiku

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party has promised to deal decisively with terrorists and bandits in Nigeria.

Here’s how Peter Obi plans to deal with terrorism and banditry if elected