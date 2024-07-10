ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP suspends South-South vice chairman, Orbih over Edo guber primary crisis

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ologunagba added that the NWC acknowledged the support and solidarity of the overwhelming majority of the people of Edo.

Chief Dan Orbih (PUNCH)
Chief Dan Orbih (PUNCH)

Recommended articles

The party disclosed this, in a statement, by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ologunagba said that the National Working Committee (NWC), at its 588th meeting on Wednesday, July 10, considered all issues, including complaints on the activities of Orbih, concerning the Sept. 21 election.

According to him, the NWC, at the meeting, unanimously condemned the embarrassing actions and utterances of Orbih relating to the Edo State Governorship Primary Election of PDP.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The actions and utterances are inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and the demand of his office as a national officer of the party.

Consequently, the NWC has set up a six-member committee headed by the Deputy National Chairman (South), Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, to investigate the issue pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the party.

“In the meantime, the NWC forthwith suspends Chief Dan Orbih from participating in all meetings, activities and programmes of the NWC, pending the conclusion of the investigation by the committee,” he said.

Ologunagba added that the NWC acknowledged the support and solidarity of the overwhelming majority of the people of Edo who rallied around the PDP and its Candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo.

He charged all PDP leaders, critical stakeholders and members in Edo to remain united, and focused and continue to work hard for the victory of PDP and its candidate in the upcoming election.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

He has changed Kaduna - El-Rufai trolls Sani over heap of garbage in the state

He has changed Kaduna - El-Rufai trolls Sani over heap of garbage in the state

Emefiele, wife, not signatories to bank accounts linked to them - Witness

Emefiele, wife, not signatories to bank accounts linked to them - Witness

Woman who disguised as guest caught trying to push drugs to Kuje prison inmates

Woman who disguised as guest caught trying to push drugs to Kuje prison inmates

We're suffering - Cleric begs Tinubu to initiate more people-oriented policies

We're suffering - Cleric begs Tinubu to initiate more people-oriented policies

This is a great loss to Ibadanland - Oyo APC mourns death of Rep Akinremi

This is a great loss to Ibadanland - Oyo APC mourns death of Rep Akinremi

PDP suspends South-South vice chairman, Orbih over Edo guber primary crisis

PDP suspends South-South vice chairman, Orbih over Edo guber primary crisis

Ex-AGF, co-defendant beg court for adjournment to allow them refund stolen ₦1.6bn

Ex-AGF, co-defendant beg court for adjournment to allow them refund stolen ₦1.6bn

17 most influential preachers with mega-following in Kenya

17 most influential preachers with mega-following in Kenya

Food prices to crash in 180 days - Agric Minister tells Nigerians

Food prices to crash in 180 days - Agric Minister tells Nigerians

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Labour Party (LP) chairman, Julius Abure (left), with the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi (right) [Premium Times]

Nigeria's LP chairman Abure backs Labour Party to win UK election

PDP governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo and his running mate, Omosede Igbinedion.

Asue Ighodalo remains our gov candidate — PDP ignores court judgement

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai. [Facebook]

Gov Sani restores traditional ruler dethroned by El-Rufai

Sim Fubara [Facebook]

We're not deterred - Fubara reacts to Appeal Court ruling on Rivers Assembly