PDP sets primaries date for February 2024 by-elections

News Agency Of Nigeria

The sales of nomination and expression of interest forms, according to the schedule, will take place from December 28, 2023, to January 3, 2024.

The PDP has outlined the costs for various forms. [The Cable]

The party's National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, disclosed this information through a released timetable and schedule of activities.

The sales of nomination and expression of interest forms, according to the schedule, will take place from December 28, 2023, to January 3, 2024.

Aspirants interested in contesting for various positions in the Ebonyi South Senatorial District of Ebonyi State; Yobe East Senatorial District of Yobe State; Plateau North Senatorial District of Plateau State; Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State, among others, are expected to obtain forms during this period.

The screening of aspirants is slated for January 4, 2024, while the appeal for party primaries will take place on January 9, 2024. Candidates must ensure the submission of their names to the INEC nomination portal by January 12, and the deadline for the nomination of party agents is scheduled for January 20, 2024.

The PDP has outlined the costs for various forms. For the Senate and House of Representatives, the expression of interest form is set at ₦500,000 each, while the nomination form costs ₦3 million and ₦2 million, respectively. As for the House of Assembly, the expression of interest form is pegged at ₦100,000, and the nomination form is set at ₦600,000.

Notably, the party has made provisions for a discount for youths below 40 years, who are encouraged to participate by purchasing Expression of Interest forms at a 50% discount on nomination forms. Female aspirants and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWD) are required to pay for expression of interest forms only.

Umar Bature urged all interested individuals to adhere strictly to the timelines and guidelines provided by the party, emphasising the importance of a transparent and inclusive electoral process. The PDP remains committed to fostering a democratic environment that accommodates diverse voices and perspectives.

News Agency Of Nigeria

