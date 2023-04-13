PDP requests IGP to transfer petition to Zamfara Police Command

Lugga made the appeal at a news conference in Gusau on Wednesday, saying that the current security situation of the road, especially in Zamfara was not favourable for traveling outside the state.

He said instead of inviting them to Force Headquarters Abuja, they should be redirected to Zamfara States Police Command to face the necessary interrogation.

Moreover the allegations levelled against them happened in Zamfara state, and going by the jurisdiction, the petition should be better handled at state police command.

“As law abiding citizens, we are optimistic that our party members are ever ready to respect and comply with the directive of security agencies.”

He therefore, urged party supporters to turn out in mass in the forthcoming rerun election in Gummi /Bukkuyum and Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency as well as Zamfara Central Senatorial District.

He said the supporters should disregard all forms of distraction that could be used to turn down the success of the party in the rerun election.