The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the postponement of the 2019 general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC, in a statement signed by the Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu made the announcement in the early hours of Saturday, February 16, 2019.

The presidential and national assembly elections earlier scheduled for February 16, 2019, will now hold on February 23, 2019.

Governorship elections earlier slated for March 2, 2019 will now hold on March 9, 2019.

Calls for resignation

According to Punch, the PDP chairman, Uche Secondus called on the INEC boss to resign.

Secondus said it is a plot by President Muhammadu Buhari to cling to power.

According to him, “Anything short of a well organised electoral process devoid of manipulation, harassment and intimidation of voters and the opposition particularly members of the PDP.

“Having failed in all their nefarious options to enable them cling on to power, the APC and the INEC came up with the idea of shifting election, an action that is dangerous to our democracy and is therefore unacceptable.”

INEC under pressure

Secondus also alleged that the Federal Government has been pressuring the electoral body to dance to its tune.

The PDP chairman, in a statement signed by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, said “With several of their rigging options failing, they have to force INEC to agree to a shift in the election or a staggered election with flimsy excuses pre-manufactured for the purpose.

“For the avoidance of doubt the PDP sees this action as wicked and we are also aware of other dubious designs like the deployment of hooded security operatives who would be ruthless on the people ostensibly to scare them away.”

According to INEC, the decision to postpone the election is based on the review of its logistics.