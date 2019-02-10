The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rubbished the claim by President Buhari that looters are plotting to derail the upcoming general elections.

Buhari, on Sunday, February 10, 2019, disclosed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised concerns over laundered money being funnelled into vote buying.

The President also alleged that some looters powerful resources at their disposal, might frustrate smooth conduct of the elections because of their vested interests, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Buhari lacks integrity

In its response, the PDP said Buhari lacks the integrity to talk about corruption.

According to Daily Post, the party said the President’s campaign council comprises of people who have been indicted of corruption.

A statement issued by PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan reads: “The PDP, out of respect for the Office of the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, had severally refrained from calling out President Buhari on his various indictments for corruption even during his era as a military ruler.

“A clear reading of Mr. President’s statement today shows that he is not yet aware that Nigerians have decoded his mastery of concealments of corruption in his Presidency and are no longer interested in his failed self-acclaimed fight against corruption.

“President Buhari presides over the most corrupt and incompetent administration in the history of our nation, for which Nigerians are very eager to go to the polls on Saturday to vote him out of office.

“If Mr. President were to be aware, he would have discovered that his entire surrounding reeks of moral, institutional and integrity corruption. But since he has consistently claimed not to be aware of anything around him, it is imperative to let him know that the fish in his pond is rotten from the head.

“Clinical examples can be drawn from his campaign council. Nigerians are aware that not a few members of this council have been indicted on malfeasance bordering on corruption

“Is it not strange therefore that President Buhari who wants Nigerians to perceive his administration as fighting corruption, will cast a net into the ocean and bring out only corrupt people to run his campaign?

“The truth is that Nigerians have seen more than enough of the fake fight against corruption and have come to a conclusion that President Buhari is merely paying lip services to this fight. He has no intention to do it and even if he had the opportunity to govern perpetually, he will never fight corruption.

“Rather than seeking for sympathy votes, President Buhari should simply admit his failure in governance and allow Nigerians to build their future by getting our nation working again under the leadership of Atiku Abubakar.”