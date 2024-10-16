ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP moves to discipline Wike for alleged anti-party activities

Segun Adeyemi

The disciplinary body, which has received several petitions, will focus on accusations against Wike and other members who allegedly undermined the party during the primaries.

Nyesom Wike [Facebook]
Nyesom Wike [Facebook]

Recommended articles

According to Umar Sani, a Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former Vice President Namadi Sambo, the party’s disciplinary committee, led by Chief Tom Ikimi, is set to address Wike’s alleged infractions.

“The issue has been oversimplified, with many framing it as a clash between Abubakar Atiku and Nyesom Wike,” Sani remarked on Arise TV’s Morning Show.

He clarified that the real driving force behind the move is the PDP Governors’ Forum, which has now reactivated after a period of dormancy to address internal crises.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Forum is actively working to resolve the crisis,” Sani added, emphasising the party’s collective decision-making approach.

READ ALSO: PDP Crisis: Party governors meet to discuss Damagum's exit

In September, the PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, confirmed on Channels Television that Wike had been officially summoned to face the disciplinary committee.

“Three weeks ago, we put up two committees in place, that of reconciliation and disciplinary, and Nyesom Wike is one of the persons to face the disciplinary committee, which is headed by elder statesman Chief Tom Ikimi,” Abdullahi explained.

The disciplinary body, which has received several petitions, will focus on accusations against Wike and other members who allegedly undermined the party during the primaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some PDP members feel Wike’s actions are severe enough to question his continued membership.

Sani noted that while court orders may restrict the removal of officials, they do not prevent internal disciplinary actions.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA Ebonyi seizes 115kg of illicit drugs, arrests 149 suspects in Q3 2024

NDLEA Ebonyi seizes 115kg of illicit drugs, arrests 149 suspects in Q3 2024

Ododo flags off 20km Obajana-Uro-Aku road to boost agriculture, rural development

Ododo flags off 20km Obajana-Uro-Aku road to boost agriculture, rural development

Senate responds to Jigawa tanker explosion with new directive

Senate responds to Jigawa tanker explosion with new directive

PDP moves to discipline Wike for alleged anti-party activities

PDP moves to discipline Wike for alleged anti-party activities

Over 10,800 arrested nationwide for crimes in 3 months, arms recovered - IGP

Over 10,800 arrested nationwide for crimes in 3 months, arms recovered - IGP

Imo Police dismantle armed robbery gang, arrest 1 suspect, recover weapons

Imo Police dismantle armed robbery gang, arrest 1 suspect, recover weapons

PDP Crisis: Party governors meet to discuss Damagum's exit

PDP Crisis: Party governors meet to discuss Damagum's exit

Why ex-British diplomat disagrees with Obi's reaction to Supersport crew killing

Why ex-British diplomat disagrees with Obi's reaction to Supersport crew killing

CBN governor vows enhanced financial support for women entrepreneurs

CBN governor vows enhanced financial support for women entrepreneurs

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike declares 'no regret' for oposing PDP in 2023 election

Adeyemi Ikuforiji. [Facebook]

EFCC appeals Ikuforiji's acquittal on money laundering charges again

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State. [DailyTrust/Facebook]

Fubara defeated as appeal court grants major victory to Wike

Umar Damagum, the acting Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party. [Daily Nigerian]

Fresh crisis rocks PDP as NWC faction suspends Damagum, Anyanwu, others