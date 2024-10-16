PDP moves to discipline Wike for alleged anti-party activities

According to Umar Sani, a Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former Vice President Namadi Sambo, the party’s disciplinary committee, led by Chief Tom Ikimi, is set to address Wike’s alleged infractions.

“The issue has been oversimplified, with many framing it as a clash between Abubakar Atiku and Nyesom Wike,” Sani remarked on Arise TV’s Morning Show.

He clarified that the real driving force behind the move is the PDP Governors’ Forum, which has now reactivated after a period of dormancy to address internal crises.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Forum is actively working to resolve the crisis,” Sani added, emphasising the party’s collective decision-making approach.

In September, the PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, confirmed on Channels Television that Wike had been officially summoned to face the disciplinary committee.

“Three weeks ago, we put up two committees in place, that of reconciliation and disciplinary, and Nyesom Wike is one of the persons to face the disciplinary committee, which is headed by elder statesman Chief Tom Ikimi,” Abdullahi explained.

The disciplinary body, which has received several petitions, will focus on accusations against Wike and other members who allegedly undermined the party during the primaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some PDP members feel Wike’s actions are severe enough to question his continued membership.