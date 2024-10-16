PDP Crisis: Party governors meet to discuss Damagum's exit

This development follows a crucial two-day meeting in Akure, Ondo State, attended by PDP governors and top officials, who are pushing to stabilise the party ahead of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on October 24.

In attendance were prominent figures, including Damagum, PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, and key governors like Bauchi's Bala Mohammed, Oyo's Seyi Makinde, and Osun's Ademola Adeleke.

Their discussions focused on offering Damagum a "soft landing" should he agree to exit, allowing him to hold the position until the NEC meeting, at which point a North-Central nominee for the chairmanship could be finalised.

One governor reportedly commented, "The growing factionalism is worrisome and threatens our 2024 goals," highlighting the urgency of the matter.

Governor Ademola Adeleke voiced concerns about the impact of the crisis on his own political future.

"This division could pose serious challenges for my re-election campaign in 2026," he noted, reflecting broader anxieties among the party's leadership.

The NEC meeting is expected to ratify the new chairmanship and may announce a date for a national convention aimed at resolving longstanding issues.

