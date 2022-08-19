RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP: Peace efforts commence as Wike, Atiku's teams meet in Rivers

Nurudeen Shotayo

The two warring camps in the PDP have finally kicked off talks to reach reconciliation ahead of the 2023 general elections.

PDP: Peace efforts commence as Wike, Atiku's teams meet in Rivers. [Twitter:Walid]
The committee, consists of representatives from both camps met at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Friday, August 19, 2022.

The peace brokers: The Atiku team which had the two-time PDP governorship candidate in Ondo State, Hon. Eyitayo Jegede and Hon. Adamu Waziri, was led by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State.

Representatives of the Wike team include former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke; former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, and former Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Peace on the horizon: While talking to journalists after the four-hour long meeting, Fintiri noted that talks were ongoing to achieves the desired objectives.

The Adamawa Governor also expressed optimism that the committee would succeed in fashioning a peaceful agreement and unify the party ahead of the general elections slated for February and March 22023.

He said, “We are aware that Nigerians are anxious and waiting for PDP to take over government in 2023. We have met as leaders, members of the same political family and we have opened discussion, work is in progress and we will continue.”

“At the end of the day, we will broker peace and we will unify the party and Nigerians.

More consultation needed: On his part, Mimiko said the committee will reconvene another meeting to further deepen deliberation on the issues that need to be addressed.

“We have agreed that there is need for us to enhance unity within our party. This is a reconciliation process, there are some issues out there which needs further deliberation when the committees meet again,” he said.

Previous meeting: Recall that Atiku and Wike had earlier met at the Abuja residence of the former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana, few weeks ago where they both agreed to set up a committee to reconcile their differences.

Meanwhile, it was reported that members of the committee later met with Governor Wike at his private residence in Rumueprikom.

