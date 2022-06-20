PDP not ready for power – Godsday Orubebe dumps party

This was disclosed on Monday, June 20, 2022, via a letter he addressed to the party’s national chairman, Senator (Dr.) Iyorchia Ayu.

According to the PDP chieftain, he took the decision because the opposition party is not ready to take over power from the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2023.

The letter reads, “I write to formally inform you of my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP). This has been communicated to the Chairman of Burutu Ward 3, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, effective 20th June 2022.

“Consequently, I am by this letter intimating you of my total withdrawal from all activities at the Ward, Local, State and National levels of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP).

“When we lost the Presidential election in 2015 in bewildering circumstances, to say the least, it was my belief that the party would use the opposition period to re-strategise to take back power at the earliest opportunity.

“However, the present situation in the party does not inspire confidence that the party is ready to regain power in 2023. Against the mood of the nation and in complete disregard for the provisions of the party’s constitution, the party, threw the zoning of the Presidency open, which created a situation that led to the emergence of a Northerner as the party’s Presidential flagbearer, thus making the two topmost positions in the party, after your emergence as the National Chairman, to be occupied by Northerners, contrary to section 7.3(0) of the party’s constitution.

“I salute and commend the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Nyesom Wike for his efforts and gallantry at the primaries. Posterity will be kind to him when the history of the party is written.

“There are lots to be said, but out of respect for the party, I leave some stories untold at this time. My belief in the sanctity of Nigeria is unshaken and I will continually work for her progress and development, even if it is through another route”

Orubebe became a supervisory councilor, and later chairman of Burutu LGA. In July 2007, President Umaru Yar'Adua appointed him Minister of Special Duties. Later he became Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs when that ministry was created in December 2008. In January 2010, he said that the proposed 10% equity share policy on infrastructural development in the Niger Delta region would make vandalism and crisis a thing of the past.

He was later appointed Nigerian Minister of Niger Delta on 6 April 2010 when acting president Goodluck Jonathan announced his new cabinet.