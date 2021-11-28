PDP members in Enugu send SOS to Gov Ugwuanyi over party leaders' high-handedness

The members also alleged that the present leadership of the party at the council area does not respect, acknowledge and accord due consultation to the elders of the party within the area.

The SOS message is contained in an open letter addressed to Gov. Ugwuanyi and made available to newsmen in Enugu on Sunday.

The letter was signed on behalf of the concerned members and elders of the party in the council area by Chief Tony Nnaji and Chief Okwudili Ugwu.

According to the letter, “as we gear up to make another history in Enugu State, we need to write to beg you to help Enugu South PDP move into the realm of an enduring peace and maturity.

It reads in part: “Your Excellency, to set PDP Enugu South on the path of justice, equity and fair play, we appeal to you to do the following:

“End act of impunity, divide and rule by the party chairman to save the party from imminent collapse in the council area.

“Call back members who have left the party due to the highhandedness of the council’s party chairman, as well as restore the Enugu South women stakeholders and pressure groups.

“It is obvious that political parties and pressure groups work hand in gloves to drive membership. The more vigorous and healthy they are, the better for the health of democratic process.

“These groups are now being treated as leprous. We want them back into the folds.

“Again, wade into the power tussle between the council’s party chairman, and members of his executives who are already disgruntled by the attitude of the chairman to party faithful.

“Caution the chairman to discontinue his onslaught against elders of the party as well as members of his executive who believe in the PDP leadership/agenda against any selfish interest.

“This is important in order to make the party in Enugu South Local Government Area formidable ahead of the 2023 election.

“Teach the party chairman the need to respect elders and stop acting like a demigod.”