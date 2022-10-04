RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP leaders worried over aggrieved governors’ silence after their Enugu meeting

Bayo Wahab

The governors have also complained about the imbalance in the party’s leadership and therefore called for the resignation of the chairman of the party.

Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) after their meeting on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (PMNews)
Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) after their meeting on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (PMNews)

Recommended articles

The governors; Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) had on Sunday, October 2, 2022, held a meeting in Enugu where they reportedly planned to remove the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

But the governors’ silence following the meeting is believed to be causing apprehension in the party as the leadership of the party plans to convene an emergency meeting this week to resolve the crisis rocking the party and refocus its presidential campaign.

It would be recalled that the five aggrieved governors have been at loggerheads with the leadership of the party since the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar nominated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate.

The governors have also complained about the imbalance in the party’s leadership and therefore called for the resignation of Ayu as the chairman of the party.

They argued that key leadership positions in the party are in favour of the North.

However, an anonymous member of the party who spoke to Daily Trust said that they were waiting for the outcome of the BoT’s reconciliation committee effort on the crisis.

The source said that the BoT had met Okowa and Atiku and was expected to meet Wike’s camp anytime soon.

“Everything now depends on the reconciliation efforts of the BoT, after the meeting between Atiku and Wike on Thursday.

“Many people were thinking that the governors will make their position known after the Sunday meeting in Enugu, but as it stands no one is sure,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Senator Walid Jibrin, the immediate past chairman of the BoT, has urged all members of the party to work towards peace, progress, and complete unity in the party.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwara Govt. lauds EFCC’s fight against illegal mining

Kwara Govt. lauds EFCC’s fight against illegal mining

S-South PDP youths call for Nat. V-Chair resignation

S-South PDP youths call for Nat. V-Chair resignation

Accept climate change in educational curriculum – Experts urge FG

Accept climate change in educational curriculum – Experts urge FG

Second Niger bridge ready for use by Christmas 2022 - FG

Second Niger bridge ready for use by Christmas 2022 - FG

PDP leaders worried over aggrieved governors’ silence after their Enugu meeting

PDP leaders worried over aggrieved governors’ silence after their Enugu meeting

Babangida takes swipe at Tinubu, says Atiku is healthiest presidential candidate

Babangida takes swipe at Tinubu, says Atiku is healthiest presidential candidate

Tinubu’s competence, sacrifice for democracy unmatchable — Al-Makura

Tinubu’s competence, sacrifice for democracy unmatchable — Al-Makura

Fitness Video: Gov Umahi defends Tinubu, says nobody is totally well

Fitness Video: Gov Umahi defends Tinubu, says nobody is totally well

NDLEA discovers 13 million Tramadol pills in a Lekki mansion

NDLEA discovers 13 million Tramadol pills in a Lekki mansion

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

Tinubu’s team reacts as Afenifere justifies support for Peter Obi

Bola Tinubu, Omoyele Sowore, and Kashim Shettima.

Sowore confronts Shetimma over Tinubu's absence at peace accord event

inubu rides spinning bike to prove fitness.

I'm healthy - Tinubu rides spinning bike to prove fitness (VIDEO)

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others battle for Nigerians' votes as campaigns begin today