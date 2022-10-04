PDP leaders worried over aggrieved governors’ silence after their Enugu meeting

The governors; Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) had on Sunday, October 2, 2022, held a meeting in Enugu where they reportedly planned to remove the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

But the governors’ silence following the meeting is believed to be causing apprehension in the party as the leadership of the party plans to convene an emergency meeting this week to resolve the crisis rocking the party and refocus its presidential campaign.

It would be recalled that the five aggrieved governors have been at loggerheads with the leadership of the party since the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar nominated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate.

The governors have also complained about the imbalance in the party’s leadership and therefore called for the resignation of Ayu as the chairman of the party.

They argued that key leadership positions in the party are in favour of the North.

However, an anonymous member of the party who spoke to Daily Trust said that they were waiting for the outcome of the BoT’s reconciliation committee effort on the crisis.

The source said that the BoT had met Okowa and Atiku and was expected to meet Wike’s camp anytime soon.

“Everything now depends on the reconciliation efforts of the BoT, after the meeting between Atiku and Wike on Thursday.

“Many people were thinking that the governors will make their position known after the Sunday meeting in Enugu, but as it stands no one is sure,” the source said.