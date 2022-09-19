PDP leaders to meet Ortom, Fintiri today as party crisis worsens

The acting chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees and former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wabara disclosed this in an interview with The Punch.

“We will be going to Adamawa State tomorrow (today) to meet with Governor Fintiri and from there we will meet with Governor Ortom. I am on the road now to meet with Prof Jerry Gana. We are trying our best to ensure that peace is achieved and victory will be ours in 2023.

“We will soothe aggrieved nerves and come with something that will be acceptable to everyone,” he said.

Speaking on his recent tour in the southwest to pacify aggrieved members of the party, Wabara said the PDP has not made much progress following his meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde who is among the party chieftains calling for the removal of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

“After we met with the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, I won’t say we are making progress but we are talking to our governors and the parties concerned. We should give and take, and pacify but because I have not reported to the BoT members, I can’t make a categorical statement. We have to talk to our members and whatever we come up with will be the position of the BoT,” Wabara said.