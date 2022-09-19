RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP leaders to meet Ortom, Fintiri today as party crisis worsens

Bayo Wahab

Top party officials are set to meet three of the governors who are currently at loggerheads with the party leadership.

People's Democratic Party, PDP flags (Leadership)
People's Democratic Party, PDP flags (Leadership)

Recommended articles

The acting chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees and former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wabara disclosed this in an interview with The Punch.

We will be going to Adamawa State tomorrow (today) to meet with Governor Fintiri and from there we will meet with Governor Ortom. I am on the road now to meet with Prof Jerry Gana. We are trying our best to ensure that peace is achieved and victory will be ours in 2023.

“We will soothe aggrieved nerves and come with something that will be acceptable to everyone,” he said.

Speaking on his recent tour in the southwest to pacify aggrieved members of the party, Wabara said the PDP has not made much progress following his meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde who is among the party chieftains calling for the removal of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

“After we met with the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, I won’t say we are making progress but we are talking to our governors and the parties concerned. We should give and take, and pacify but because I have not reported to the BoT members, I can’t make a categorical statement. We have to talk to our members and whatever we come up with will be the position of the BoT,” Wabara said.

In a bid to pacify aggrieved members of the party, Wabara said that within 48 hours, he would lead a delegation of the PDP BoT, comprising some former governors, ex-deputy governors, ex-ministers, and other top party chieftains to meet three of the governors who are currently at loggerheads with the party leadership.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP leaders to meet Ortom, Fintiri today as party crisis worsens

PDP leaders to meet Ortom, Fintiri today as party crisis worsens

Gov Soludo says those perpetrating criminalities in Anambra are Igbo

Gov Soludo says those perpetrating criminalities in Anambra are Igbo

Gov. Lalong not against Peter Obi’s N2m march - Information Commissioner

Gov. Lalong not against Peter Obi’s N2m march - Information Commissioner

Catholic Church resumes hand shake during Mass, after COVID-19 pandemic

Catholic Church resumes hand shake during Mass, after COVID-19 pandemic

Buhari departs for New York to attend UNGA 77

Buhari departs for New York to attend UNGA 77

Viral video of officers driving ‘one way’ is not recent- LASTMA

Viral video of officers driving ‘one way’ is not recent- LASTMA

NLC reiterates position on removal of petrol subsidies

NLC reiterates position on removal of petrol subsidies

Kano lawmaker donates 278 bags of rice to flood victims

Kano lawmaker donates 278 bags of rice to flood victims

Anglican Church holds special service for late Queen Elizabeth in Abuja

Anglican Church holds special service for late Queen Elizabeth in Abuja

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Beauty Tukura, Peter Obi

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

What Peter Obi told CNN about solving Nigeria's problems

What Peter Obi told CNN about solving Nigeria's problems

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples)

I’m not Yahaya Bello – Wike

Femi Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode accuses Peter Obi of attempting to start a second civil war