PDP leaders hold closed-door meeting with Orji Kalu 12 days after Tinubu visited him

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu reportedly arrived at Kalu’ residence at 12.28 pm on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

According to Punch, Anyanwu was welcomed by Kalu’s associates, who led him to meet the lawmaker.

After exchanging pleasantries, both men proceeded for an indoor meeting.

As the meeting progressed, other executives of the party arrived in turns at Kalu’s residence to join the meeting, Punch reports.

The meeting held amid claims that Kalu was being positioned to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Recall that on Saturday, November 20, 2021, Tinubu visited the former governor of Abia and had a closed-door meeting him.

Since he returned to the country after a knee surgery in a London hospital, Tinubu has been meeting with top politicians in the country.

His meetings are believed to be connected with his presumed presidential ambition.

Recently, an elder statesman and top politician in the north, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai revealed that Tinubu visited him to seek his support for his (Tinubu) presidential ambition.