RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP intensifies efforts to woo Wike as party flags off campaign in Uyo

Bayo Wahab

The Board of Trustee (BoT) of the party led by Senator Adolphus Wabara is leading the effort to get Wike’s support for Atiku and the party.

Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor (TheWhistler)
Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor (TheWhistler)

Read Also

Top party chieftains including the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have reportedly arrived in Uyo for the campaign.

According to Debo Ologunagba, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, arrangements have been put in place for the commencement of the campaign.

Ologunagba while addressing journalists said the PDP will undertake an issue-based campaign and inform Nigerians on why they should vote for Atiku in the forthcoming presidential election.

Meanwhile, the party is making efforts to woo Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to join the campaign train.

Wike, who lost the presidential primary to Atiku in May has been at loggerheads with the PDP leadership since his Delta counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa emerged as Atiku’s running mate.

The Board of Trustee (BoT) of the party led by Senator Adolphus Wabara is leading the efforts to get Wike’s support for Atiku and the party.

Recall that the BoT’s recent meeting with the governor in Port Harcourt ended inconclusively as Wike doubled down on his demand that the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu must be removed for peace to reign in the party.

However, the BoT is believed to be making last-minute efforts to cut a deal in favour of Wike and his camp.

A member of the party, who spoke to Daily Trust disclosed that the BoT has not given up on talking to Wike to get his support.

But contrary to Wike’s demand, the party member said the BoT will not ask Ayu to resign.

“The Board of Trustee is making frantic efforts to see whether they can broker any peace deal before the campaign commences tomorrow. It is not going to be easy, but they have shown that they do not want to give up.

“The real issue is that I don’t think they will advice Ayu to go because of the timing and circumstances and that is the main thing Wike and his people are asking for. You know the BoT is an advisory body. They can only advise. They are supposed to meet with the National Working Committee (NWC), after that they will come out with their report on the way forward.

“It will now be left for the candidate, NWC and the Wike group to accept the recommendations or not”, the source said.

The source added that many of the stakeholders were “expected to meet this night and fashion out a deal.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP intensifies efforts to woo Wike as party flags off campaign in Uyo

PDP intensifies efforts to woo Wike as party flags off campaign in Uyo

Peter Obi expresses sadness over loss of 76 lives in Anambra flood

Peter Obi expresses sadness over loss of 76 lives in Anambra flood

Japa season: 200 Nigerian doctors move to UK in one month

Japa season: 200 Nigerian doctors move to UK in one month

Nigeria doesn't need a leader like Buhari again, we deserve better - NEF spokesman

Nigeria doesn't need a leader like Buhari again, we deserve better - NEF spokesman

2023 Election: Zamfara commissioner urges politicians to de-escalate tension

2023 Election: Zamfara commissioner urges politicians to de-escalate tension

As petrol scarcity looms in Abuja, FG blames Kogi flood

As petrol scarcity looms in Abuja, FG blames Kogi flood

51,541 inmates awaiting trial in Nigerian prisons– Minister

51,541 inmates awaiting trial in Nigerian prisons– Minister

NDLEA arrests female drug dealer with 78 bags of cannabis

NDLEA arrests female drug dealer with 78 bags of cannabis

MC Oluomo shuts down Lagos with 5-million-man rally for Tinubu

MC Oluomo shuts down Lagos with 5-million-man rally for Tinubu

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Rev Father Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry Enugu (Daily Post)

Father Mbaka speaks on prophecy against Peter Obi’s presidency

Bola Tinubu

I don't know where Tinubu is - Keyamo

Aisha Yesufu. [Vanguard]

'If you do anyhow, you go see anyhow' - Aisha Yesufu tells Peter Obi

Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate

18 Governors support Peter Obi – Ohanaeze