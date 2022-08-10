RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP in crisis: PDP opens up on 'Wike banning Atiku's campaign'

Ima Elijah

Maeba said Wike also threatened that anyone who campaigned for Atiku in Rivers State without his permission would be dealt with.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]

Did Wike ban state PDP men from supporting Atiku?: PDP State Publicity Secretary, Tambari Gbara, stressed that Wike never banned party chieftains from campaigning for Atiku in Rivers State.

What Wike was accused of: Gbara was reacting to claims by a former Rivers Southeast Senator, Ledogo Maeba, that Wike warned some chieftains of the party against campaigning for Atiku in the State.

Maeba said Wike had issued the warning after he and some chieftains of the party visited Atiku and apologized on behalf of the governor.

The former lawmaker said the governor reprimanded them for visiting Atiku without his consent.

The solution to this issue: However, Gbara challenged Maeba to prove his allegation that Wike issued a threat against anyone campaigning for Atiku in the State.

In a statement, Gbara said: “If the governor wants to make that statement, he would make it official, that, in the State, nobody should campaign for Atiku Abubakar.

“Governor Wike is not somebody that hides his feelings. If he wants to say that, I don’t think he would say it privately. So, the person making the allegation should come out and prove himself.

“He (Maeba) should be able to furnish Rivers people and Nigerians with evidence.”

Meanwhile: Wike has said he will still retain his reputation as a performance governor even if he leaves the PDP.

According to him, leadership is an individual thing and not tied to any political party.

Wike noted that if given the chance, he would successfully tackle banditry in Nigeria.

The governor stated this while speaking on Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at the inauguration of the dualised Ogbunuabali-Eastern bypass road in Rivers.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

