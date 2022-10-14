RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP has not suspended presidential campaign – Tambuwal

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO) Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, says the organisation has not set aside its drive for votes kick-started on Monday.

Gov Aminu Tambuwal (VanguardNGR)
Gov Aminu Tambuwal (VanguardNGR)

Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the governor, .Mr Mohammed Bello in a statement on Thursday and in Abuja.

Read Also

Tambuwal said that contrary to what was being circulated in the social media and similar platforms, the campaign train “is continuing, by the grace of God on Monday in Kaduna.”

He said he was amazed and taken aback last night when he saw on social media and on very many platforms that the PDP had called off its campaign.

“That is far from the truth. In fact, it is fake news. People are looking forward to our coming to states, capitals and villages because PDP is the party to beat in 2023.

“Other parties are afraid because they have not started (their campaigns).

“None of them have composed their campaign councils, not to even talk of starting. They are trying to throw spammer at our works,” Tambuwal said.

Tambuwal, who also doubled as Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and the PDP Governors Forum said those making such efforts would not succeed.

“ It is one of those shenanigans when you see a party doing well and its candidate is better than yours. What you begin to do is to cause mischief. It is not going to work.

“ We will run our campaign, as I said before, it Is going to be issue-based. We believe there are sufficient challenges in our country.”

Tambuwal said that he believed in the candidature of Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa.

“ I also believe that when we get there, we shall do better for Nigeria; and, we hope we are able to convince Nigerians to vote for Abubakar/Okowa come February 2023.”

He assured that the campaign team would replicate the kind of scenario it had in Uyo, Akwa Ibom on Oct. 10, and where thousands of party supporters turned up for the kick off of its presidential rally.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour Party drops NLC, TUC presidents from presidential campaign council

Labour Party drops NLC, TUC presidents from presidential campaign council

2023: Anti-EndSARS General to be dropped from Peter Obi's campaign list

2023: Anti-EndSARS General to be dropped from Peter Obi's campaign list

2023: North’s time to pay back Tinubu — Sen. Ibrahim

2023: North’s time to pay back Tinubu — Sen. Ibrahim

PDP has not suspended presidential campaign – Tambuwal

PDP has not suspended presidential campaign – Tambuwal

2023: Nigerians want a country that works – Aniagwu

2023: Nigerians want a country that works – Aniagwu

BREAKING: ASUU calls off 8-month-old strike

BREAKING: ASUU calls off 8-month-old strike

#EndSARS: Labour Party to review campaign council list after backlash

#EndSARS: Labour Party to review campaign council list after backlash

Obi of Onitsha marks 20 years on throne with Ofala festival

Obi of Onitsha marks 20 years on throne with Ofala festival

Osun Election Tribunal concludes pre-hearing, begins hearing Oct. 26

Osun Election Tribunal concludes pre-hearing, begins hearing Oct. 26

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Jandor Vs Sanwo-Olu

Lagos 2023: Jandor and Sanwo-Olu drag space on Third Mainland Bridge

Aisha Yesufu. [Vanguard]

'If you do anyhow, you go see anyhow' - Aisha Yesufu tells Peter Obi

Senator Elisha Abbo represents Adamawa North in the upper legislative chamber (Abbo's media reps)

APC expels Senator Abbo for criticising Tinubu's Muslim-Muslim ticket

Bola Tinubu (L) and President Muhammadu Buhari (R)

Ngige: Call your appointees opposing Tinubu to order - APC tells Buhari