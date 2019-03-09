The Court restrained INEC from removing the name of Mr Abba Yusuf, the partys governorship candidate, from the list of the state governorship candidates.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said that the judgment had completely put to rest all controversies regarding the PDP candidate for the election.

He said that Yusuf remained the bona-fide candidate of the PDP for the Saturdays election.

The Court of Appeal is commended for delivering justice by upholding the lawful nomination of Yusuf as the PDP candidate for the Kano state governorship election.

All stakeholders are advised to note the order of the Court of Appeal and be guided accordingly.