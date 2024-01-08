PDP G5 vows to support Tinubu's 2nd term as Atiku eyes 2027

Recall that during the build-up to the 2023 presidential election, the G5 group comprising five sitting governors rejected Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of their party.

The group members, four of whom are now ex-governors include Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Speaking at a luncheon hosted by Wike, who is now a Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Sunday, January 7, 2024, Ortom said the G5 did not regret supporting Tinubu in the last general elections.

He declared that the group would support him again in 2027 for a second term as Nigeria’s president.

“If we work to ensure Bola Ahmed succeeds, there will be tomorrow for anybody to even contest the election at all.

“Our leader, Nyesom Wike, has already made a declaration that in 2027, we are supporting President Bola Tinubu.

“We have nowhere to go because that is what Nigerians believe. Even the past administration that took Nigeria from top to bottom, we allowed them to work for eight years. So, why can’t a seasoned administrator in the person President Bola Tinubu rule us for eight years?”

The former Governor of Benue State assured Nigerians that Tinubu would fix security, economy, and other critical areas of challenge to the citizens.

This is coming barely a week after Daniel Bwala, Atiku's spokesperson announced that his principal would contest for president again in 2027.

Despite six failed attempts for the presidency in 30 years, the former Vice President is said to be ready to join the 2027 presidential race. Atiku contested in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and recently in 2023.