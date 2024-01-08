ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP G5 vows to support Tinubu's 2nd term as Atiku eyes 2027

Bayo Wahab

Barely one week after Atiku's 2027 presidential ambition was announced, PDP G5 vowed to support Tinubu for a second term.

President Bola Tinubu (middle) meets PDP's G5 Governors [Punch]
President Bola Tinubu (middle) meets PDP's G5 Governors [Punch]

Recommended articles

Recall that during the build-up to the 2023 presidential election, the G5 group comprising five sitting governors rejected Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of their party.

The group members, four of whom are now ex-governors include Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Speaking at a luncheon hosted by Wike, who is now a Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Sunday, January 7, 2024, Ortom said the G5 did not regret supporting Tinubu in the last general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

He declared that the group would support him again in 2027 for a second term as Nigeria’s president.

“If we work to ensure Bola Ahmed succeeds, there will be tomorrow for anybody to even contest the election at all.

“Our leader, Nyesom Wike, has already made a declaration that in 2027, we are supporting President Bola Tinubu.

“We have nowhere to go because that is what Nigerians believe. Even the past administration that took Nigeria from top to bottom, we allowed them to work for eight years. So, why can’t a seasoned administrator in the person President Bola Tinubu rule us for eight years?”

ALSO READ: APC tells Atiku to forget politics in 2027

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Governor of Benue State assured Nigerians that Tinubu would fix security, economy, and other critical areas of challenge to the citizens.

This is coming barely a week after Daniel Bwala, Atiku's spokesperson announced that his principal would contest for president again in 2027.

Despite six failed attempts for the presidency in 30 years, the former Vice President is said to be ready to join the 2027 presidential race. Atiku contested in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and recently in 2023.

Atiku had also vowed to stick around, saying his defeat to Tinubu in the 2023 election was not the end of the journey for him.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Zulum says axle load exceeding 100 tonnes on Maiduguri road is an economic sabotage

Gov Zulum says axle load exceeding 100 tonnes on Maiduguri road is an economic sabotage

Enugu Senator, Ezea denies receiving Tinubu's alleged rice palliative for constituents

Enugu Senator, Ezea denies receiving Tinubu's alleged rice palliative for constituents

Jigawa Govt dispatches teams to monitor students’ resumption in public schools

Jigawa Govt dispatches teams to monitor students’ resumption in public schools

The plans to tarnish my image will fail – Betta Edu breaks silence

The plans to tarnish my image will fail – Betta Edu breaks silence

Wike urges Abuja businesses to comply with tax deadline

Wike urges Abuja businesses to comply with tax deadline

PDP G5 vows to support Tinubu's 2nd term as Atiku eyes 2027

PDP G5 vows to support Tinubu's 2nd term as Atiku eyes 2027

Nigeria signs MoU with Saudi Arabia on 2024 Hajj

Nigeria signs MoU with Saudi Arabia on 2024 Hajj

Lawmakers keep mum over distribution of Tinubu’s rice palliative

Lawmakers keep mum over distribution of Tinubu’s rice palliative

NAF airstrikes eliminate scores of terrorists, destroy weapons in Borno

NAF airstrikes eliminate scores of terrorists, destroy weapons in Borno

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

BREAKING: Atiku set to run for president again in 2027 despite past setbacks

Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]

We will know who's in charge in Rivers when the time comes - Wike

INEC publishes notice for Surulere Federal Constituency I bye-election in Lagos

INEC publishes notice for Surulere Federal Constituency I bye-election in Lagos

Magnus Abe

Senator Magnus Abe dumps SDP for APC to support Tinubu in Rivers