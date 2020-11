The NWC in a statement issued by the party National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Tuesday also dissolved the South-East Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party.

Ologbondiyan said that the NWC made the decision arising from a crucial meeting on Tuesday.

He said that the decisions were pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC by the PDP Constitution.