PDP crisis deepens as faction appoints new acting national chairman

The group announced this on Friday, October 11, 2024, after the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, suspended National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade SAN and National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba for alleged anti-party-activities.

In what appeared like a retaliation, the group's NWC to which Ologunagba belongs suspended Damagum and National Secretary Sam Anyanwu for similar reasons.

In a statement announcing the development, Ologunagba said Mohammed’s appointment is in line with the PDP’s amended constitution from 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The statement reads in part, “Following the suspension of His Excellency, Ambassador Illiya Damagum as the Acting National Chairman of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the appointment of Alhaji Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as the Acting National Chairman.

“The appointment which takes immediate effect is pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017)

“The NWC calls on all Organs, leaders, critical stakeholder,s and members of our great Party to remain focused at this critical time especially as the NWC commences arrangements towards the holding of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting already scheduled for Thursday, 24th October, 2024.”