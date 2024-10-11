ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP crisis deepens as faction appoints new acting national chairman

Bayo Wahab

Ologunagba said Mohammed’s appointment is in line with the PDP’s amended constitution from 2017.

Since the 2023 elections, the PDP has grappled with internal strife, exacerbated by criticisms of Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum. [Facebook]
Since the 2023 elections, the PDP has grappled with internal strife, exacerbated by criticisms of Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The group announced this on Friday, October 11, 2024, after the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, suspended National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade SAN and National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba for alleged anti-party-activities.

In what appeared like a retaliation, the group's NWC to which Ologunagba belongs suspended Damagum and National Secretary Sam Anyanwu for similar reasons.

In a statement announcing the development, Ologunagba said Mohammed’s appointment is in line with the PDP’s amended constitution from 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT
Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP [Twitter/Debo Ologunagba]
Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP [Twitter/Debo Ologunagba] Pulse Nigeria

The statement reads in part, “Following the suspension of His Excellency, Ambassador Illiya Damagum as the Acting National Chairman of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the appointment of Alhaji Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as the Acting National Chairman.

“The appointment which takes immediate effect is pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017)

“The NWC calls on all Organs, leaders, critical stakeholder,s and members of our great Party to remain focused at this critical time especially as the NWC commences arrangements towards the holding of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting already scheduled for Thursday, 24th October, 2024.”

Since the 2023 elections, the PDP has grappled with internal strife, exacerbated by criticisms of Damagum.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chief judge declines Justice Nyako’s recusal from Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Chief judge declines Justice Nyako’s recusal from Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Observers accuse Gov Fubara of fueling violence in Rivers LG poll

Observers accuse Gov Fubara of fueling violence in Rivers LG poll

PDP crisis deepens as faction appoints new acting national chairman

PDP crisis deepens as faction appoints new acting national chairman

Court rejects Binance executive's new bail request due to abuse of process

Court rejects Binance executive's new bail request due to abuse of process

Drama as court bars PDP NEC, BoT from sacking Damagum

Drama as court bars PDP NEC, BoT from sacking Damagum

INEC dismisses allegations of BVAS smuggling in Edo, affirms election integrity

INEC dismisses allegations of BVAS smuggling in Edo, affirms election integrity

Fuel marketers permitted direct access to Dangote Refinery

Fuel marketers permitted direct access to Dangote Refinery

Tinubu’s UK visit linked to cabinet reshuffle - Okupe claims

Tinubu’s UK visit linked to cabinet reshuffle - Okupe claims

Senator urges FG to make 'Agric Studies' compulsory in schools

Senator urges FG to make 'Agric Studies' compulsory in schools

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Julius-Abure

Court declares Abure as Labour Party Chairman, orders INEC to comply

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike declares 'no regret' for oposing PDP in 2023 election

Adeyemi Ikuforiji. [Facebook]

EFCC appeals Ikuforiji's acquittal on money laundering charges again

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State. [DailyTrust/Facebook]

Fubara defeated as appeal court grants major victory to Wike