PDP crisis: Ayu signed resignation letter, gave it to David Mark – Source reveals

Meanwhile, Wike’s loyalists had urged Ayu to formally quit office and hold on to his promise before the PDP presidential primary, when he said he will resign if the PDP presidential candidate emerges from the north.

One of Wike’s loyalists disclosed that Ayu has allegedly signed a resignation letter already, adding that the resignation letter was given to David Mark. The Governor’s loyalist challenged Mark to comment on the demand for Ayu’s resignation.

The loyalist to Wike was cited to have stated: “What is Ayu bringing to help Atiku? He should resign if he has honor. After all, he signed the resignation letter that he will resign if the presidential candidate comes from the north.

“The letter is from David Mark. David Mark should speak out.

“Wike lost the presidential ticket and the running mate position. He is asking for the office of the national chairman. “If Atiku is sincere, he should allow Ayu to go.

He can appoint him as his chief of staff if he wants to earn the trust of Wike and his supporters. We have a lot to contribute", he said.

However, following the feud between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, governors elected on the platform of the party, had on Sunday, August 14, 2022, decided to intervene in the rift.

It will be recalled that Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State visited Governor Wike in Port Harcourt, Rivers State last Thursday as a way of placating the latter.

Fintiri, who is chairman of the reconciliation committee, had said the committee will achieve the desired result for the success of the party, ahead of the 2023 elections.

He also disclosed that Nigerians will not forgive PDP if it failed to produce the next President, considering what he described as the rudderless nature of the Nigerian State under APC.

A source, privy to the meeting, told our reporter that the PDP governors will meet this week in Adamawa State to resolve the protracted rift between Atiku and Wike.

Speaking on the crisis, the source said: “I do not see it as a rift. I know there are plans by Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State to host the PDP Governors’ Forum in his State.

“I do not know whether they have fixed the date yet, but it is going to be within this week or next week. The governors will meet and discuss issues at that level as part of the reconciliation efforts.

“I am aware the governors are talking among themselves and as you know, they hold their meetings from one state to another. Fintiri has not hosted and this is his turn to host and I can tell you authoritatively that the governors are talking among themselves about the need to hold that meeting urgently. Since the convention, no meeting has been held.

“Some of the PDP governors believe that if Fintiri is hosting the meeting, he is seen as a neutral person that can pull all the sides together," the source said.