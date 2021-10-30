RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP Convention: Atiku urges Nigerians to support party to set Nigeria aright

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Atiku says the situation of the country is an opportunity for the PDP to carry out its responsibility and save the country.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday in Abuja charged all Nigerians to take the opportunity presented by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to set Nigeria aright.

Recommended articles

Abubakar gave the charge will addressing delegates and party officials at the 2021 PDP National Convention.

According to him, there are many differences, but Nigerians can achieve anything if they put their differences aside.

He said that the convention was an opportunity to make decisions that would shape the future of the party for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Abubakar said Nigeria was passing through the most difficult period of its existence saying that he is 70 years plus and had never seen the country in such a shape.

He said there was so much insecurity and social tension which were threatening the unity and corporate existence of the country.

He said the situation of the country was an opportunity for the PDP to carry out its responsibility and save the country.

“We have a chance now to set the ship on the right course; we have a chance to atone for our collective mistakes and those of past leadership.

“We have a chance to unite the country as we march towards achieving the dreams of our founding fathers at independence so many years ago.

“We have a chance to set our country on an enviable position in the comity of nations; we can save ourselves, we can save the party, we can save Nigeria together,” he said.

Earlier, the Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, noted that Nigeria was going through difficult moments.

The senator decried the insecurity, socioeconomic difficulties and separatist agitations in the country.

He said that Nigerians were tired and were following proceedings at the convention anxiously waiting for its outcome.

Abaribe urged delegates and party officials not to disappoint on-looking Nigerians.

He pledged the commitment of all PDP lawmakers in the National Assembly to ensuring that the party enthroned a better leadership in 2023.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Again, FG extends NIN-SIM linkage till Dec 31

Again, FG extends NIN-SIM linkage till Dec 31

PDP Convention: Atiku urges Nigerians to support party to set Nigeria aright

PDP Convention: Atiku urges Nigerians to support party to set Nigeria aright

PDP seeks Nigerians’ help to regain power in 2023

PDP seeks Nigerians’ help to regain power in 2023

Pius Anyim: I’ll contest presidency, zoning or not

Pius Anyim: I’ll contest presidency, zoning or not

AGF Malami dissociates self from Justice Odili’s house invasion

AGF Malami dissociates self from Justice Odili’s house invasion

Police, NSCDC give conflicting details as bandits kill 3 security operatives in Zamfara

Police, NSCDC give conflicting details as bandits kill 3 security operatives in Zamfara

Dalung advises Buhari to stop depending on ‘overzealous elements’

Dalung advises Buhari to stop depending on ‘overzealous elements’

‘It’s not from us’, EFCC boss Bawa distances commission from raid on Justice Odili’s home

‘It’s not from us’, EFCC boss Bawa distances commission from raid on Justice Odili’s home

Ozekhome says raid on Justice Odili’s home was politically motivated to embarrass her

Ozekhome says raid on Justice Odili’s home was politically motivated to embarrass her

Trending

2023: Former House of Rep Speaker says the north rejects zoning because of Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Former presidential candidate Dele Momodu joins PDP

Dele Momodu

Anambra election: Ohanaeze Ndigbo endorses APC candidate Andy Uba

President Muhammadu Buhari after handing the APC flag to Senator Andy Uba. [Presidency]

Despite Buhari’s warning, IPOB insists Anambra election won’t hold if Nnamdi Kanu isn’t released

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu and President Muhammadu Buhari (Peoples Gazette)