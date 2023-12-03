ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Despite pressure from stakeholders, PDP chairman won't sanction Wike, others

Bayo Wahab

Damagum is not willing to sanction any erring member of the PDP because his leadership of the party is more interested in reconciliation.

Umar Damagum, the acting Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party. [Daily Nigerian]
Umar Damagum, the acting Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party. [Daily Nigerian]

Recommended articles

Some stakeholders are said to have been advising Damagum to sanction former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and others for alleged anti-party activities during the last election.

Rather than sanctioning erring members, the chairman, while addressing the PDP Mobilisers Group in Abuja, said the NWC has already set up a committee to reconcile all aggrieved members.

He said sanctioning party members for alleged anti-party activity may destroy the PDP, adding that his leadership of the party was more interested in reconciliation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former FRivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [TheCable]
Former FRivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [TheCable] Pulse Nigeria

“They are always telling you these people are not doing the right thing. But when you are in a position of leadership, you are bound by a set of rules, and these rules even though they are itching you, you don’t apply them; not because of anything, but so that you don’t destroy the house.

“I have been seeing the agitations within our platforms saying the NWC was not doing this or doing that. This is an opportunity for me to explain.

“Somebody has said sometimes when you are not knowledgeable about certain things and you go on saying about your thinking, it will always injure the sensibility of others to understand you,” he said.

He said if he has to sanction members for anti-party activities in the last general election, he would have to suspend many party members because many of them played anti-party games.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I said we should start suspension, I will end up suspending many people because they were involved in anti-party activities. So, please bear with us. We intend to keep this party together and to manage it. This is my mandate,” he said.

On the 2023 presidential election, Damagum described it as “most painful” while urging party members not to trade blames over the party’s loss in the election.

During the build-up to the last election, Wike, a strong member of the opposition party, who currently serves as a minister under the ruling All Progressives Congress was accused of working against the PDP.

Ahead of the election, the former governor openly hobnobbed with the APC members, invited them to commission projects and also criticised the leadership of the PDP.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu's SA office destroyed as fire guts federal secretariat

Tinubu's SA office destroyed as fire guts federal secretariat

Despite pressure from stakeholders, PDP chairman won't sanction Wike, others

Despite pressure from stakeholders, PDP chairman won't sanction Wike, others

Nigeria Immigration Service, CG orders investigation into allegations of passport racketeering

Nigeria Immigration Service, CG orders investigation into allegations of passport racketeering

Governor Mbah solicits continuous support for families of fallen heroes

Governor Mbah solicits continuous support for families of fallen heroes

Aisha Babangida, NDLEA calls on parents to curb social vices in children

Aisha Babangida, NDLEA calls on parents to curb social vices in children

NiMet predicts 3 day dust haze, sunshine across Nigeria

NiMet predicts 3 day dust haze, sunshine across Nigeria

FG releases 11 inmates in 4 custodial centres in Enugu State

FG releases 11 inmates in 4 custodial centres in Enugu State

AfDB, GGBI partner to strengthen Africa’s green bond market

AfDB, GGBI partner to strengthen Africa’s green bond market

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company announces 5-day power outage

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company announces 5-day power outage

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

More loses for Plateau PDP as Appeal Court sacks 11 lawmakers

More loses for Plateau PDP as Appeal Court sacks 11 lawmakers

Philip Shuaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State [Twitter: @Philipshuaibu]

Philip Shuaibu declares candidacy for Edo governorship election in 2024

Babajide Adediran and Babajide Sanwo-Olu [ICIR Nigeria]

We’re challenging Sanwo-Olu’s victory at Supreme Court - Lagos PDP

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Uba Sani clinches 2023 NITMA-digital governor of the year award