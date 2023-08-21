PDP Governor congratulates Wike on his appointment as FCT Minister

In a statement published via his verified X account (formerly Twitter) on Monday, August 21, 2023, Fintiri praised Wike, saying he believes the former Governor of Rivers State would work to improve the development of the FCT.

Fintiri, who commended Wike for his leadership in Rivers State, said his performance in the state earned him the ministerial appointment.

“Your Excellency, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike you have set precedence and demonstrated exemplary leadership traits by delivering service and good governance according to the people’s need during your tenure as Governor of Rivers State which I believe earned you this position.

“I trust that you will continue to work for improved growth and development of the FCT just like you did in Rivers State as Governor.”

“I am confident that your influence will continue to encourage our proud tradition of hard work and dedication to the country as well as involvement in worthwhile political causes.”

Describing his appointment as well deserved, Governor Fintiri said Wike’s new assignment is an acknowledgement of his accomplishment in Rivers State.

“My brother and friend once more congratulations on your appointment. I know you have worked hard to reach this point, and I’m so happy that you have been recognized for your accomplishment with this new assignment. It is well-deserved,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wike on his assumption of office has issued stern warnings to landowners in the FCT.