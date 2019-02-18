The chairman of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Uche Secondus has reacted to a threat issued to ballot box snatchers by President Buhari.

Buhari, on Monday, February 18, 2019, warned that those planning to snatch ballot boxes will do so at the expense of their lives.

The President made the comment while speaking at the caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Declaration of War

According to Channels Television, Secondus said Buhari’s statement amounts to a declaration of war on Nigerians.

The PDP chairman also accused the President of giving security agencies the go ahead to brutalise Nigerians.

He said “The President’s confirmation that he has directed the service chiefs to kill Nigerians is nothing but a pre-determined script hatched by the ruling party to create voter apathy and implement their result replacement plans using thugs protected by the military."

Jungle justice

Secondus’ reaction is coming on the heels of PDP’s official statement describing Buhari’s comment as a direct call for jungle justice.

The party also alleged that the statement is part of the APC’s plot to distract Nigerians from its rigging plot.