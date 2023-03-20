ADVERTISEMENT
PDP calls for removal of Ogun Returning Officer

News Agency Of Nigeria

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun has called on Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, to reverse what it described as “clear manipulation” by the Returning Officer in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

PDP logo
The party also called for immediate replacement of the returning officer, Prof. Kayode Adebowale.

Bamgbose said that the party had notified the returning officer of the position of Electoral Law concerning such instances, adding, however, that their claim was not attended to.

“It should also be placed on record that our party had notified the returning officer of the position of the electoral law on situations where the margin of winning is lower than the number of disenfranchised voters, a rerun should be held.

“A petition had also been submitted to INEC which was acknowledged by the Resident Electoral Commissioner but was not attended to; yet the result was announced and declared against the provision of electoral law.

“In Kebbi State, which was declared inconclusive this morning (Monday), a similar case happened and the unbiased returning officer followed the dictates of the law.

“We are hereby calling on National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, to reverse this clear manipulation, injustice and rape of democracy by the returning officer by declaring the Ogun governorship election inconclusive and ordering a rerun in the affected areas,” he said.

Also speaking, the governorship candidate of PDP, Ladi Adebutu, assured party members and supporters of seeking redress in court, saying “there’s light at the end of the tunnel” for them.

He urged them to remain calm and unperturbed, as the party would find ways of reclaiming its alleged stolen mandate.

NAN reports that Gov. Dapo Abiodun of All Progressives Congress (APC) was announced the winner of the Saturday governorship election, having polled a total votes of 276,298, with Adebutu trailing behind with 262,393 votes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

