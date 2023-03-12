PDP appoints new Treasurer, Legal Adviser after mass exodus in Sokoto
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State has appointed a new Treasurer and Legal Adviser for the party in the state.
A statement issued to newsmen by Hassan Sanyinnnawal, the State PDP spokesman in Sokoto on Saturday said that Alhaji Yahaya Dallatu and Mr Abdulrahman Tsamiya, were appointed as treasurer and legal adviser, respectively.
Sanyinnnawal quoted the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Goronyo as congratulating the appointees, while calling on them to work hard to ensure the success of the party.
Goronyo, while announcing the resolution said: “The appointments are with immediate effect and were done based on merit.”
