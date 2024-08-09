PDP appoints ex-Osun Governor to lead national reconciliation committee

Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, disclosed this in Abuja on Friday.

He said that the appointment of the members of the committee was approved by the party National Executive Committee (NEC).

The committee members according to the lists released by the party National Working Committee (NWC), have Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, a former governor of Gombe State as Secretary, and Chief Emmanuel Ogidi as a member.

Other members are Chibudom Nwuche, Alhaji Bello Gusau, Senator Ben Obi, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, Senator Shuaibu Isa Lau, Dame Esther Uduehi, Senator Zainab Kure, Kabiru Turaki and Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja.

Others are Dr Abimbola Ogunkelu, Ude Oko-Chukwu, Dr Boyelayefa Debekeme, Dr Eddy Olafeso, Chief Dan Ulasi, Abdussamad Dasuki, Mr Segun Showunmi, Amina Faruk, Alhaji Hamza Koshe and Evang. Mike Ikoku.

Jumoke Akinjide, Bisi Fakayode, and Chief Anicho Okoro as the Administrative Secretary.

Ologunagba said that the committee would be inaugurated on a date to be communicated in due course.