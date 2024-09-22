ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP announces results of Edo election, Ighodalo beating APC's Okpebholo

Nurudeen Shotayo

The PDP called for the restoration of the collation process in accordance with the Electoral Act and INEC rules and regulations for the Edo election.

L-R: Mrs Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, Asue Ighodalo and Umar Damagum. [Facebook]
L-R: Mrs Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, Asue Ighodalo and Umar Damagum. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Edo residents went to the poll on Saturday, September 21, 2024, to elect a would-be successor to incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki of the PDP whose two-term tenure will elapse on November 12, 2024.

However, over 24 hours after the voting exercise got underway, the people of the state are still holding their breath as they await official announcement of results from across the 18 local government areas of Edo.

The election has been very contentious with the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) being the major contenders. The former had accused the latter of colluding with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rig the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP candidate in the election, Asue Ighodalo, raised the alarm on Saturday night when he alleged that results from over 20 polling units had been tampered with.

There were also reports of incidences at some collation centres in the state where the PDP claimed its agents were denied access to witness the process.

Consequently, Obaseki stormed the INEC office in Benin in the early hours of Sunday to register the party's displeasure over how the collation was playing out.

The Governor was later walked out of the premises by security agents following a protest by APC officials and supporters.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State. (Punch)
Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State. (Punch) Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the press on Sunday morning, the party accused INEC of violating the Electoral Act by truncating the collation process to compromise the election.

This is according to Adamawa State Governor and Chairman of the Edo PDP National Campaign Council, Ahmadu Fintiri, who spoke on behalf of the PDP at the party’s situation room in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Fintiri claimed that the party agents collated results from 12 out of the 18 local government areas before the process was marred by irregularities.

He said, "At the point of the truncation of the collation exercise, these are the results that have been collected:

ADVERTISEMENT

1 Esan Central LG - APC-8,618, PDP-10,990

2 Esan North-East LG - APC 10,648, PDP-12,522

3 Esan South-East LG - APC-8,398, PDP-14,199

4 Esan West LG - APC-12,952, PDP-11,004

5 Igueben LG - APC-5,407, PDP-8,470

ADVERTISEMENT

6 Etsako Central LG - APC-10,990, PDP-8,618

7 Orhionmwon LG - APC-16,059, PDP-16,614

8 Ovia North-East LG - APC-13,225, PDP-15,311

9 Ovia South-West LG - APC-10,150, PDP-10,260

10 Owan West LG - APC-12,277, PDP-11,284

ADVERTISEMENT

11 Owan East LG - APC-19,380, PDP-14,189

12 Uhunmwonde LG - APC-8,673, PDP-9,639

From the the figures he reeled out, Ighodalo polled 143,100 votes while the APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo recorded 136,777 votes.

“I did not announce results; I only informed the public of the exact figure from our collation agent that was ongoing before INEC disrupted the process, so INEC should be accused of violating the Electoral Act, not me.

“What we’re asking from INEC is to follow their rules, REC has no business to announce results or move collation to INEC headquarters. This is our stand and we will go back to consult,” the Adamawa Governor stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fintiri called for the restoration of the collation process in accordance with the Electoral Act and INEC rules and regulations for the Edo election.

"We, hereby, demand a restoration of the collation process in accordance with the Electoral Act and INEC rules and regulations for this election. Any other illegal and unlawful action going forward will be a violation of the people and an abuse of the Electoral Act 2022," he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC, PDP supporters jubilating ahead of final result of Edo election

APC, PDP supporters jubilating ahead of final result of Edo election

INEC frowns on overnight invasion of Benin office by Obaseki, APC officials

INEC frowns on overnight invasion of Benin office by Obaseki, APC officials

PDP announces results of Edo election, Ighodalo beating APC's Okpebholo

PDP announces results of Edo election, Ighodalo beating APC's Okpebholo

Emeka Offor Foundation donates ₦200m, ₦38m worth items to Borno flood victims

Emeka Offor Foundation donates ₦200m, ₦38m worth items to Borno flood victims

Edo poll: Police walk Obaseki out after storming INEC office in middle of night

Edo poll: Police walk Obaseki out after storming INEC office in middle of night

Transportation university matriculates 478 pioneer students

Transportation university matriculates 478 pioneer students

Edo election: INEC to investigate allegation of wrong figures in results sheets

Edo election: INEC to investigate allegation of wrong figures in results sheets

Declare state of emergency on Zamfara over insecurity, APC tells Tinubu

Declare state of emergency on Zamfara over insecurity, APC tells Tinubu

IReV results show Akpata has been knocked out of Edo governorship contest

IReV results show Akpata has been knocked out of Edo governorship contest

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll [NAN]

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll

Lateef Fagbemi , the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. [Punch]

Politicians who disparage Nigeria on social media don't deserve to be president - AGF

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State [Facebook]

'No regrets' - Obasaki maintains 'do or die' comment ahead of Edo election

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Edo 2024: Tinubu sends crucial message ahead of guber poll