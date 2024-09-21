Ighodalo wipes floor with Akpata, Okpebholo at Obaseki's polling unit

The Edo governorship election, which was held on Saturday, September 21, 2024, was dubbed a three-horse race between candidates of the three major parties - PDP, APC, and Labour Party.

However, each candidate was said to have their strongholds and expected to scoop majority votes from such areas.

Such was the case at Obaseki's polling unit at Polling Unit PU19, Ward 04, Oredo Local Government Area (LGA), where the PDP recorded a landslide win.

Results announced at the polling unit showed that Ighodalo polled 127 votes, leaving Okpebholo in distant second with only 35 votes.

Akpata garnered 11 votes to finish a far distant third.

Pulse earlier reported that the Labour Party candidate also lost at his own polling unit to his PDP opponent.