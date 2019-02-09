The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Buhari of denying it access to its campaign venue.

According to Vanguard, the PDP cancelled its mega rally slated to hold at the Old Parade Ground, Garki, Abuja as a result of the incident.

Speaking to newsmen on the development, PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said the party had paid and also obtained approval from the authorities to use the venue.

The party spokesman issued a statement saying: “The PDP holds that these provocative actions, instead of deterring Nigerians from their determination to vote out President Buhari on February 16, has only succeeded in spurring more compatriots to support the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to victory

“The PDP appreciates the commitment of Nigerians, particularly, those who have already converged on Abuja for this mega rally.

“While we regret the inconveniences caused by the insensitive action of the Buhari Presidency and APC, we wish to inform that a rescheduled date for the rally will be communicated soon”

PDP also revealed that it scheduled its Lagos campaign to hold on Saturday, February 9, 2019, but had to postpone it because the APC picked the same date for its rally in Lagos.