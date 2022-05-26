Pat Utomi says Labour Party trying to woo Peter Obi

The former Anambra state governor dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, to pursue his 2023 presidential ambition elsewhere.

Talking to newmen at the LP National Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, May 26, 2022, Utomi confirmed that he was one of those who contacted Obi to convince him to join the LP.

"Yes, we're in touch. I'm in touch with Peter Obi," said Utomi.

When asked to give details of their discussions, the erudite Prof said,” We talked about the Nigerian condition, and how every person needs to collaborate.

“If you take the temperature of the Nigerian people, if you feel their pressure, you will know that one thing they would not want is to have anything to do with APC or PDP. The two parties have run the country down. So rational people will vote out APC and PDP in 2023.

Meanwhile, a group has claimed that Obi's exit from the PDP would cost the party about 15 million votes in the general election next year.

The group, under the aegis of Coalition for Peter Obi’s Presidential Aspiration, also commended the Presidential aspirant for yielding to its request to dump the opposition party with a view to form an alliance with credible Nigerians and run for office in 2023.

They described Peter Obi as a decent man who has refused to join the money politics currently going on in the PDP, adding that he had acted wise by opting out of the party.