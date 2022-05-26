RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Peter Obi's exit will cost PDP 15m votes - Group

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The group commended Obi's decision to dump the PDP.

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)
Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

A group, under the aegis of Coalition for Peter Obi’s Presidential Aspiration, has declared that the exit of the former Anambra State Governor from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will cost the party about 15 million votes in the 2023 presidential elections.

Recommended articles

The group made this known in a statement signed by its Chairman, Marcel Ngogbehei, on Thursday, May 26, 2022, following the official confirmation of Obi's resignation from the PDP.

Reacting to the development, the organisation commended the Presidential aspirant for yielding to its request to dump the opposition party with a view to form an alliance with credible Nigerians and run for President in 2023, Punch reported.

The group described Peter Obi as a decent man who has refused to join the money politics currently going on in the PDP, adding that he had acted wise by opting out of the party.

Part of the state read, “We are delighted that the former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, listened to the request of his 23 support groups to dump the Peoples Democratic Party, following the shenanigans going on inside the party ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

“With the recent development, it is obvious that the PDP has automatically lost 15 million votes because of Peter Obi’s decision to dump the party.

“We, therefore, urge Peter Obi to look for Nigerians of like minds and vie to be president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the forthcoming 2023 general election.”

Recall that Obi had cited recent developments in the PDP as his reasons for leaving the party.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ebonyi Speaker, Nwifuru thanks Umahi after clinching APC guber ticket

Ebonyi Speaker, Nwifuru thanks Umahi after clinching APC guber ticket

Governor Abiodun beats 5 other aspirants to clinch Ogun APC ticket

Governor Abiodun beats 5 other aspirants to clinch Ogun APC ticket

Abba Kyari safe in custody, no threat to his life - Correctional Service

Abba Kyari safe in custody, no threat to his life - Correctional Service

Sack Emefiele as CBN governor now, Falana tells Buhari

Sack Emefiele as CBN governor now, Falana tells Buhari

Businessman, Uche Nnaji, emerges Enugu APC governorship candidate

Businessman, Uche Nnaji, emerges Enugu APC governorship candidate

Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege picks APC guber ticket in Delta

Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege picks APC guber ticket in Delta

Alleged $2.2m laundering: Ex-NHIS boss says he has 50,000 birds

Alleged $2.2m laundering: Ex-NHIS boss says he has 50,000 birds

APC shifts Lagos House of Assembly primaries to Friday

APC shifts Lagos House of Assembly primaries to Friday

Matawalle emerges APC governorship candidate in Zamfara

Matawalle emerges APC governorship candidate in Zamfara

Trending

We'll reconcile Tinubu, Osinbajo, other APC aspirants after primaries - Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Channels]

If I become president, any govt official that spends dollars will be jailed -Peter Obi

PDP presidential aspirant, Peter Obi. [Daily Advent Nigeria]

Only leaders with a touch of madness can fix Nigeria - Obasanjo

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

2023: How Lawan was drafted into the presidential race

President of the Senate, Ahmad lawan. [Twitter/@DrAhmadLawan]