Peter Obi's exit will cost PDP 15m votes - Group

The group made this known in a statement signed by its Chairman, Marcel Ngogbehei, on Thursday, May 26, 2022, following the official confirmation of Obi's resignation from the PDP.

Reacting to the development, the organisation commended the Presidential aspirant for yielding to its request to dump the opposition party with a view to form an alliance with credible Nigerians and run for President in 2023, Punch reported.

The group described Peter Obi as a decent man who has refused to join the money politics currently going on in the PDP, adding that he had acted wise by opting out of the party.

Part of the state read, “We are delighted that the former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, listened to the request of his 23 support groups to dump the Peoples Democratic Party, following the shenanigans going on inside the party ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

“With the recent development, it is obvious that the PDP has automatically lost 15 million votes because of Peter Obi’s decision to dump the party.

“We, therefore, urge Peter Obi to look for Nigerians of like minds and vie to be president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the forthcoming 2023 general election.”