Oyo Assembly approves Bayo Lawal as Deputy Governor

Bayo Lawal is already Governor Seyi Makinde’s running mate for the 2023 general election

Bayo Lawal is the new deputy governor of Oyo State. (Tribune)
Bayo Lawal is the new deputy governor of Oyo State. (Tribune)
This was announced on Monday, July 18, 2022, by the Oyo state Speaker of House of Assembly Adebo Ogundoyin during a plenary session.

The state lawmakers had earlier impeached Olaniyan over allegations of gross misconduct leveled against him.

The majority leader of the Assembly, Hon. Sanjo Adedoyin said Olaniyan was found culpable of all allegations, all complaints levelled against him.

Until his appointment, Lawal is the Chairman of the Oyo state Housing Corporation and Governor Seyi Makinde’s running mate for the 2023 general election.

Lawal has also served as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice during the administration of the former Governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Lam Adeshina.

