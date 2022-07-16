RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

#Osundecides2022: Adeleke votes as Oyetola urges residents to avoid violence

Governorship candidate of the PDP, Ademola Adeleke and Osun state govenor, Adegboyega Oyetola (Punch)
Out of the 15 candidates contesting for the governorship position in the state, Adeleke is the first contestant to vote at PU 009, Ward 02, in Ede North.

The PDP candidate, who arrived at his polling unit a few minutes before 8: 46 am cast his vote at 9:01 am as no problem or machine failure was recorded.

After casting his vote, Adeleke expressed his satisfaction with the exercise saying he is impressed with the process.

“I’m impressed with the electoral process at the moment, everything is going on smoothly, I’ll be on ground to monitor things,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has called on the people of the state to cast their vote peacefully and avoid anything that could disrupt the governorship election taking place in the state today.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Oyetola urged the people of the state to maintain the status of Osun as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

He said, “My good people of Osun, as we go to the polls today, let us go about it peacefully. Let us eschew violence, brigandage, disorderliness or anything that could disrupt the peaceful atmosphere we all have been enjoying in the State.

“As stakeholders, it is our responsibility to ensure that Osun maintain its status as the most peaceful state in Nigeria. Let me in particular, appeal to members & supporters of our party, @OfficialAPCNg, to exercise their civic rights peacefully. Be resolute to cast your vote.

“However, portray yourselves and the party in the best possible form of comportment and orderliness. I equally urge other political gladiators to promote peace and tranquillity. Our peaceful coexistence supersedes any political ambition.

“Therefore, I wish us all a peaceful, free, fair and credible election. God be with us. Amen.”

There are 15 candidates participating in the governorship election, but Oyetola, APC, and Adeleke, PDP are believed to be the main candidates.

