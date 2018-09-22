news

The Osun state governorship election has kicked off today, Saturday, September 22, 2018.

There are reports of vote buying going on in some wards by party agents.

According to Situation Room Ng, in Egbedore, Ward 01, Polling Unit: 002, “Reports of vote buying taking place at the price of two thousand Naira. Some people are complaining at the meagreness of the amount. Security personnel are reported on ground and aware.”

Also, in Polling Unit 009, Ward 1, Osogbo Lga there was violence reported.