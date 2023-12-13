ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osun Governor Adeleke returns from Bangkok vacation, dispels health rumours

Ima Elijah

He took the opportunity to undergo a medical examination to maintain his fitness.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]

Recommended articles

Addressing reporters on Wednesday morning, December 13, 2023, the Governor emphasised his excellent health and readiness to resume official duties.

In a straightforward tone, Governor Adeleke clarified speculations surrounding his trip, asserting that his visit was primarily for vacation purposes. During his time in Bangkok, he took the opportunity to undergo a medical examination to maintain his fitness.

"I'm elated to be back in Nigeria amidst my people. I'm fully rejuvenated and prepared to continue delivering good governance and service to the people of Osun," the Governor stated, debunking any claims suggesting he was unwell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dismissive of health rumours, Adeleke labeled them as unfounded, attributing them to individuals disconcerted by the state's accomplishments.

He further stated his robust health status and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the developmental agenda for Osun State.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osun Governor Adeleke returns from Bangkok vacation, dispels health rumours

Osun Governor Adeleke returns from Bangkok vacation, dispels health rumours

World Bank says petrol price in Nigeria should be around ₦750 per litre

World Bank says petrol price in Nigeria should be around ₦750 per litre

EFCC declares ex-minister Olu Agunloye wanted over alleged corruption and forgery

EFCC declares ex-minister Olu Agunloye wanted over alleged corruption and forgery

Why we demolished the State Assembly – Rivers Government

Why we demolished the State Assembly – Rivers Government

Fubara celebrates his 'Oga' at 56 as political feud between him and Wike worsens

Fubara celebrates his 'Oga' at 56 as political feud between him and Wike worsens

Army troops recover weapons, motorcycles from bandits in Kaduna

Army troops recover weapons, motorcycles from bandits in Kaduna

Gombe legislators approves ₦208 billion state's budget 2024, ₦300m increase

Gombe legislators approves ₦208 billion state's budget 2024, ₦300m increase

Mamman to intervene in alleged non-payment of doctors’ hazard allowances

Mamman to intervene in alleged non-payment of doctors’ hazard allowances

Kanu's release Christmas gift to Igbos - Ohaneze appeals to President Tinubu, again

Kanu's release Christmas gift to Igbos - Ohaneze appeals to President Tinubu, again

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Jonah-Jang [Premium Times Nigeria]

God, the Supreme judge will grant Mutfwang victory in court - Sen Jang

Murtala Ajaka and Yahaya Bello [Youtube]

Court slams Gov Bello ₦500m for breach of SDP guber candidate, Ajaka's rights

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Benue House of Assembly commends Governor Alia amid APC crisis

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan (Vanguard)

Ologbondiyan believes PDP will remain strong despite defection of 27 lawmakers in Rivers