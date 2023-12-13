Osun Governor Adeleke returns from Bangkok vacation, dispels health rumours

Addressing reporters on Wednesday morning, December 13, 2023, the Governor emphasised his excellent health and readiness to resume official duties.

In a straightforward tone, Governor Adeleke clarified speculations surrounding his trip, asserting that his visit was primarily for vacation purposes. During his time in Bangkok, he took the opportunity to undergo a medical examination to maintain his fitness.

"I'm elated to be back in Nigeria amidst my people. I'm fully rejuvenated and prepared to continue delivering good governance and service to the people of Osun," the Governor stated, debunking any claims suggesting he was unwell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dismissive of health rumours, Adeleke labeled them as unfounded, attributing them to individuals disconcerted by the state's accomplishments.