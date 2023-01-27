Osun: Adeleke breaks silence, reveals next move after sack

Adeleke's next move: The governor, who told his supporters that there is no cause for alarm, disclosed that he will challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

“Let our people be reassured that we will do everything possible to retain this widely acclaimed mandate,” the governor said in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

What happened: The Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo declared Adegboyega Oyetola as the lawful winner of the July 16th, 2022 elections, having found ‘proof’ of over-voting.

The implication: With this verdict, incumbent governor Ademola Adeleke has been sacked; few weeks after assuming office.