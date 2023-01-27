ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osun: Adeleke breaks silence, reveals next move after sack

Ima Elijah

The Tribunal declared Adegboyega Oyetola as the lawful winner of the July 16th, 2022 elections

Ademola Adeleke breaks down in tears
Ademola Adeleke breaks down in tears

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has rejected the Tribunal judgement which sacked him on Friday, January 27, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Adeleke's next move: The governor, who told his supporters that there is no cause for alarm, disclosed that he will challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

“Let our people be reassured that we will do everything possible to retain this widely acclaimed mandate,” the governor said in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

What happened: The Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo declared Adegboyega Oyetola as the lawful winner of the July 16th, 2022 elections, having found ‘proof’ of over-voting.

The implication: With this verdict, incumbent governor Ademola Adeleke has been sacked; few weeks after assuming office.

What is happening now: The judgment has stirred a significant conversation on social media, as there have been several reactions to the development.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cooking gas price increased by 27% in one year – NBS

Cooking gas price increased by 27% in one year – NBS

Mixed reactions trail Tribunal judgement in Osun

Mixed reactions trail Tribunal judgement in Osun

Osun: Adeleke breaks silence, reveals next move after sack

Osun: Adeleke breaks silence, reveals next move after sack

Why Peter Obi was attacked in Katsina, Buhari’s home state

Why Peter Obi was attacked in Katsina, Buhari’s home state

Election: I remain in APC, says zonal director of PCC

Election: I remain in APC, says zonal director of PCC

BREAKING: Nasarawa governor loses first son, Hassan Sule

BREAKING: Nasarawa governor loses first son, Hassan Sule

BREAKING: Tribunal sacks Adeleke as Osun Governor

BREAKING: Tribunal sacks Adeleke as Osun Governor

Foreign hackers attacking Nigeria's database - INEC

Foreign hackers attacking Nigeria's database - INEC

The Ikeja bomb explosions 21 years ago changed these people's lives forever

The Ikeja bomb explosions 21 years ago changed these people's lives forever

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president.

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president

Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammad.

JUST IN: Tinubu campaign director dumps APC weeks to elections

What happens when a governorship candidate dies before an election?

What happens when a governorship candidate dies before an election?

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president