'Osinbajo is not my son', Tinubu says after VP declared for president

Tinubu said this on Monday, April 11, 2022, in an interview with newsmen shortly after meeting with some APC governors in Abuja.

The meeting held at Kebbi Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro in Abuja hours after Osinbajo declared for president.

Asked to comment about Osinbajo’s declaration who is seen by many as his political son, Tinubu replied saying “I have no son grown up enough to declare.”

The former governor of Lagos State, however, said his meeting with the governors was meant to seek collaboration, support and encouragement concerning his 2023 presidential ambition.