'Osinbajo is not my son', Tinubu says after VP declared for president

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu said this shortly after meeting with some APC governors in Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is not his son.

Tinubu said this on Monday, April 11, 2022, in an interview with newsmen shortly after meeting with some APC governors in Abuja.

The meeting held at Kebbi Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro in Abuja hours after Osinbajo declared for president.

Asked to comment about Osinbajo’s declaration who is seen by many as his political son, Tinubu replied saying “I have no son grown up enough to declare.”

The former governor of Lagos State, however, said his meeting with the governors was meant to seek collaboration, support and encouragement concerning his 2023 presidential ambition.

Some of the governors that attended the meeting include Governors Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Mai Mala Binu of Yobe, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun amongst others.

Bayo Wahab

