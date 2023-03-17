The vice president is expected to vote at Polling Unit 14, Egunrege, Ikenne.
Osinbajo arrives in Ikenne for Ogun governorship election
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, have arrived in their hometown, Ikenne, Ogun, ahead of the governorship and houses of assembly elections coming up on Saturday.
Recommended articles
Osinbajo and his wife, on Feb. 25, voted at same polling unit in the presidential election won by the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu.
The vice president had earlier on Friday attended the funeral service of Mrs Hilda Adefarasin at the Guiding Light Church in Ikoyi, Lagos.
