Osinbajo arrives in Ikenne for Ogun governorship election

News Agency Of Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, have arrived in their hometown, Ikenne, Ogun, ahead of the governorship and houses of assembly elections coming up on Saturday.

Osinbajo in Ikenne (Vanguard)
Osinbajo in Ikenne (Vanguard)

The vice president is expected to vote at Polling Unit 14, Egunrege, Ikenne.

The vice president had earlier on Friday attended the funeral service of Mrs Hilda Adefarasin at the Guiding Light Church in Ikoyi, Lagos.

News Agency Of Nigeria

