Embattled former national Chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says he accepts his suspension in good faith.

On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja affirmed the suspension of Oshiomhole as Chairman of the APC.

The appellate court upheld the decision of the Federal Capital Territory High Court which in March, ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole and prohibited him from parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Eunice Onyemanam, the court held that the trial court had territorial jurisdiction to have entertained the suit as it did.

The court also withdrew Oshiomhole's rights and privileges as national chairman of the party, including his security details.

Adams Oshiomhole on duty as party chairman [Twitter/@OfficialAPCNg]

“We thank their lordships, they have given their judgement. In our democracy, the court is an independent arm of government,” a chastened Oshiomhole told ChannelsTV on the night of June 17.

“When they hand that judgment, it is not for you to pick whether you will obey or not. I accept their judgement in good faith.

“My lawyers will advise having studied the judgement, what the next line of action will be.

"So at this point, I will just thank their Lordships for their judgment and look forward to my lawyers on what should be the next line, if there should be another next line of action,” he added.

Oshiomhole’s suspension, just days before the APC primary election in Edo state, has triggered a succession crisis within the nation's governing party.

APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, flanked by party men (Punch)

On Wednesday, party secretary Victor Giadom declared himself chairman of the APC, even though the National Working Committee had asked former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, to step in as acting chairman.

With Ajimobi currently hospitalised, the APC’s NWC had to appoint its National Vice Chairman (South South), Prince Hilliard Etta, as acting national chairman.

Oshiomhole finds Giadom’s conduct in the last couple of hours embarrassing and out of order.

“I think there are people who are determined to hide under this crisis to perpetuate their own agenda,” he said. “The NWC was never taken to court and there is no judicial pronouncement to the effect that NWC no longer exists. The court has not frozen the constitution of APC.

“The court, actually, yesterday quoted copiously, sections of the APC constitution and for me, the business of the APC can only be managed on the basis of the constitution of the APC.”