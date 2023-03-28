ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ortom withdraws case against APC Senator-elect, begs for forgiveness

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ortom said that he decided to withdraw the petition for the sake of peace despite glaring evidence of electoral malpractices.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zam garnered 143,151 votes to beat Ortom who polled 106,882 votes to win the Benue North-west Senatorial seat at the Feb. 25 national assembly election.

Ortom stated this after meeting with State Executive Council members, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Zone B and his Senatorial Campaign Council in Makurdi on Tuesday.

He said that he decided to withdraw the petition for the sake of peace despite glaring evidence of electoral malpractices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Though there was glaring evidence of malpractices including non-transmission of results electronically during the conduct of the election, I have taken the decision to withdraw my case from the tribunal.

“As the Bible says in John 3:27 “A man can receive nothing, except it is given to him from heaven”.

“Let me add that the decision to withdraw my case from the court is in the interest of peace and without prejudice to the suits filed by other candidates of our party, PDP,” Ortom said.

He promised that as a leader of PDP, he would support the party in collaboration with other leaders to enable it to bounce back from the mistakes and drawbacks affecting it at the moment.

The governor reassured the people of the state that he would continue to provide selfless service in all sectors of development till the end of his tenure on May 29, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For those, I might have offended in this journey of serving the state and our country, I seek your forgiveness, as I also forgive those who have offended me,” he said.

He commended the Benue people for their resilience, stressing that they went out to vote during the elections despite the glaring provocation and intimidation by the federal might.

Ortom said that he particularly thanked the PDP in the state for its support, adding that it had been an honour to serve the people of the state as governor.

“Within this period, I have executed the mandate given to me by God almighty through Benue people and I will always be available and ready to carry out God’s mandate as He directs me.

“In the course of serving the state, I have always ensured equity, fairness, justice and the rule of law,” the governor said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG to build 3 resettlement camps for 20,000 Nigerian refugees

FG to build 3 resettlement camps for 20,000 Nigerian refugees

Ortom withdraws case against APC Senator-elect, begs for forgiveness

Ortom withdraws case against APC Senator-elect, begs for forgiveness

How APC, PDP underestimated 'Obidients' - Former Minister

How APC, PDP underestimated 'Obidients' - Former Minister

NEMA confirms 1 life lost in Balogun Market fire incident

NEMA confirms 1 life lost in Balogun Market fire incident

Adeleke recalls suspended Osun Health Insurance Scheme boss

Adeleke recalls suspended Osun Health Insurance Scheme boss

Gbajabiamila wants Nigerians to learn from Tinubu as he clocks 71

Gbajabiamila wants Nigerians to learn from Tinubu as he clocks 71

MC Oluomo must pay if found guilty of breaking the law - Lagos Deputy gov

MC Oluomo must pay if found guilty of breaking the law - Lagos Deputy gov

Senate passes bills to extend implementation of 2022 budget

Senate passes bills to extend implementation of 2022 budget

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi's running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Democracy will end in Nigeria if Tinubu is sworn in - Datti talks tough

Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke. (Channels TV)

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti. (TheSun)

Peter Obi did well for us but I’ve won an election before without him —  Alex Otti

Former Abia governor, Orji Uzo Kalu and former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (TheSun)

Èmi Lọ Kàn: Orji-Uzo Kalu borrows Tinubu's words for Senate President bid