RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ortom: I’m praying, fasting to receive God’s approval to support Atiku

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Ortom said some of the party chieftain’s believed Wike was the party’s best choice for Atiku's running mate

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom
Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said he will support Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 elections if God directs him.

Recommended articles

Ortom told Arise Tv that he is fasting and praying for divine guidance before deciding to support Atiku Abubakar.

He further stated that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State stood for the party and made sure that things worked. Ortom said some of the party chieftain’s believed he was the party’s best choice for the vice-presidential candidate and he expects Atiku to reach out to Wike so that together they can work as a party.

”All of us have our weapon; Wike can be ‘something something’ but when it comes to mobilisation, impact, value addition and reaching out to make sure that the party works the man is an instrument. He’s somebody who stood for the party and made sure that things worked. Some of us believed in him, but unfortunately, it was somebody else. But the party is supreme.

“However, some of us have resorted to prayers. I have been in hibernation. We’ve resorted to prayer: ‘Lord God, where do we go from here.’ I believe as a Christian that power belongs to God. The Bible says a man can receive nothing except it is given to him from above.

“I am praying. I have gone into hibernation. I am fasting and praying. So in the end, if God directs me that I should support Atiku, why should I not do it? After all, he’s my party member. But I am waiting for him to do more.

” I expect him to reach out to Wike, who came second in the presidential primary. The man he denied the popular view of the PDP members — 14 out of 17 — who said Wike should be the vice-presidential candidate. I expect more explanation. I expect him to talk to Wike — whom we are supporting — first. I expect him to reach out to some of us so that together we can work as a party,” he said.

Ortom also took the stand that Atiku insulted Wike by sending people to call him.

Ortom said: “It’s an insult for Atiku Abubakar to send people to a powerful mobiliser like Wike.

“Atiku offended Wike. It is an insult for Atiku to send people to call Wike.

“Atiku and the leadership of the party at all levels must visit him, Wike is a strong pillar in PDP.”

“Why can’t Atiku visit Wike personally?”

Meanwhile, The chairman of the board of trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Walid Jibrin, has claimed they will do whatever it takes to ensure that Rivers State Governor does not defect.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Re-arraignment of Fani-Kayode’s wife stalled over absence of prosecutors

Re-arraignment of Fani-Kayode’s wife stalled over absence of prosecutors

Fayose goes against PDP as he expresses support for southern presidency

Fayose goes against PDP as he expresses support for southern presidency

Ortom: I’m praying, fasting to receive God’s approval to support Atiku

Ortom: I’m praying, fasting to receive God’s approval to support Atiku

APC youth leader, Israel describes Peter Obi’s supporters as rats

APC youth leader, Israel describes Peter Obi’s supporters as rats

Court frees false kidnap alarmist Ameerah Sufyan over ‘mental illness’

Court frees false kidnap alarmist Ameerah Sufyan over ‘mental illness’

Taliban bans women from participating in gathering to address national issues

Taliban bans women from participating in gathering to address national issues

Organ harvesting: Senate to visit Ekweremadu in London

Organ harvesting: Senate to visit Ekweremadu in London

APC: Ex-Kano Gov, Shekarau defects to NNPP over unsolved issues with Ganduje

APC: Ex-Kano Gov, Shekarau defects to NNPP over unsolved issues with Ganduje

Court restrains Oyo Assembly from impeaching Deputy Governor

Court restrains Oyo Assembly from impeaching Deputy Governor

Trending

Emi lo kan and City Boy: The PR strength of Tinubu’s campaign [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Emi Lo kan

Atiku sets up committee to pacify Wike ahead of 2023 elections

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

Wike in closed door meeting with Peter Obi as defection rumours swirl

Obi meets with Wike

BREAKING: INEC confirms Machina, denies Lawan Yobe North senatorial seat

Group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan. [thenigerialawyer]