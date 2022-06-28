RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

We will kneel for Wike if he dumps party - PDP

Ima Elijah

Following his loss, Wike accused party stakeholders from the south of “betrayal”.

The chairman of the board of trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Walid Jibrin, has claimed they will do whatever it takes to ensure that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, does not defect.

Jibrin stated this on Monday, June 28, 2022, while addressing journalists in Kaduna.

Wike lost out to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, in the PDP presidential primary.

Following his loss, Wike accused party stakeholders from the south of “betrayal”.

His frustration was made worse when Atiku snubbed him as running mate and picked Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Following these developments, there have been speculations that Wike may dump the opposition party, having been visited by Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), respectively.

But Jibrin said: “We in PDP know how to solve our problems. We know that Governor Nyesom Wike may not be happy.

“It is the intention of this party to constitute a reconciliation committee that will meet Wike to talk to him, appeal to him, and pray that he will not leave our party.”

Jibrin described Wike as “a great man who has been fighting for the party, and the party will not want to see him move to another party”.

“We will all visit Wike together and if it means kneeling to Wike, we will kneel for him,” the BoT chairman added.

Meanwhile the Federal Government, yesterday, described Governor Wike as a true promise keeper for matching words with action on delivering the Dr. Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt, Rivers State as the best ever, on record time.

We will kneel for Wike if he dumps party - PDP

