Ooni’s wife seeks government support for IVM to boost Nigeria's economy

Ogunwusi, who is also the convener of Hopesalive Initiative for Africa, stated this during her royal tour to IVM manufacturing plant in Nnewi, Anambra. This is contained in a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications of Innoson Group, Mr Cornel Osigwe, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday July 18, 2023 in Onitsha.

“I am here to see how the economic situation can be a little bit softened, especially on the masses that are grossly affected.

“I call on government at all levels to support this IVM initiative. This is amazing and as proud Nigerians, we can make this happen, sustain it and continue to make our nation proud.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you for connecting with what our vision is, which is to serve the less privileged, because, every Nigerian regardless of class or status needs to be okay,’’ she said.

Osigwe said that IVM’s initiatives perfectly aligned with the vision of Ogunwusi’s Hopesalive Initiative which is to serve the less privileged.

“I am a proud Nigerian, it is an experience for me to find a company like this that would kick start from the scratch and end up producing such luxury cars. This is laudable.’’