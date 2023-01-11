ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Onyeama, Chime, Nnamani, others shun Tinubu campaign rally in Enugu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State on Wednesday boycotted the presidential campaign rally held in the state capital.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The stakeholders were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama, the former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, former Governor of the state, Mr. Sullivan Chime, and former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Eugene Odo among others.

Briefing journalists, Chime said that the stakeholders were at the airport to receive the presidential candidate but because of the internal issue they had with the state chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah, they would not appear at the rally.

He recalled that the stakeholders had staged a peaceful protest to its National Secretariat in Abuja over the chairman’s attitude and regretted that nothing was done about it.

The former governor said that someone not known by the party emerged as the party chairman and since then, the party had been in disarray.

He also complained that the governorship candidate of the party and the deputy were from the same senatorial zone noting that it had never happened since the history of democracy.

The former governor said they would all work hard to ensure APC’s victory during the general election but they were left with no option but to distance themselves from such an illegal act.

Subsequently, the former Senate President, Ken Nnamani while pointing out his anger, said the party had external interference.

He said that the party chairman in the state and the governorship candidate were running the party like a sole administrator.

Nnamani said that they neglected their leaders in all the party’s activities pointing out that the caliber of people they had in APC were people that could take the party to a greater height.

He, however, said that if the mess did not stop, there would be no peace in the state.

Also contributing, the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Eugene Odo, said that the rally was not witnessed by the party leaders in the state due to the chairman’s attitude towards the stakeholders.

Odo explained that Gov. Hope Uzodinma as the leader of the party in South East should ensure the unity of the party instead of using mediocres to run the party.

He, therefore, said that the stakeholders in the state had decided to distance themselves from such a childish act.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

20, not 30 persons kidnapped at Edo train station - State govt

20, not 30 persons kidnapped at Edo train station - State govt

Buhari vows to improve security, reposition economy before May 29

Buhari vows to improve security, reposition economy before May 29

BVAS: Era of identity theft during elections over – INEC

BVAS: Era of identity theft during elections over – INEC

Tell Nigerians your health status, corrupt tendencies - Tinubu tackles Atiku

Tell Nigerians your health status, corrupt tendencies - Tinubu tackles Atiku

Onyeama, Chime, Nnamani, others shun Tinubu campaign rally in Enugu

Onyeama, Chime, Nnamani, others shun Tinubu campaign rally in Enugu

Only Nigerians who 'love suffering' will vote for APC - Sowore

Only Nigerians who 'love suffering' will vote for APC - Sowore

Sowore to scrap Senate or House Of Reps if he wins Presidency

Sowore to scrap Senate or House Of Reps if he wins Presidency

Adamu optimistic of APC victory in Benue

Adamu optimistic of APC victory in Benue

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso lowkey working for Tinubu – Orji Kalu

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso lowkey working for Tinubu – Orji Kalu

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]

The soul and strength of APC is gone – Wike

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

Peter Obi claps back at Tinubu, replies ‘Mr Stingy’ comment

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

PDP Crisis: Ayu breaks silence on fresh meeting with Wike

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari during the inauguration of the party's campaign in Jos in November 2022. (ThisDay)

Why Buhari chose 10 states to join Tinubu’s campaign