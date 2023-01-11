Only Nigerians who 'love suffering' will vote for APC - Sowore

This is as he said only Nigerians who "love suffering" will vote for the APC to retain power after May 29, 2023.

The AAC Presidential candidate said this during an interview on ‘The Roundtable’ organised by PUNCH Newspapers on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Asked if he would be shocked should the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, win the 2023 election, Sowore said one of two scenarios would have played out - either through rigging or the people who would vote for them aren’t tired of suffering.

A livid Sowore, who further wondered why Nigerians seem to have a track record of supporting their abusers, said he'd be surprised if APC emerges victorious in February 25 election.

Sowore's words: “I’ll be surprised but first we will need to analyse two things.

“First is if there was a credible election because the APC is used to winning elections that don’t happen. Very shady party, the same thing applied to the PDP when they were in power (at the centre).

“Secondly, if it is true they won the election, then we would need to examine Nigerians as a people, if there is something wrong with our ability to take punishment. Do we ever get tired of punishment? Do we ever get tired of being abused?

“Why will a people be seemingly convenient with hardship? It’s nothing new anyway, but I’m just reiterating it. I have asked myself this question many times.

“Sometimes, you read comments by pundits with ignorance and very holistical views about the state of the nation, you will question what is wrong with us. And some of them are people you happen to respect.

“Some would say with authority that the position of the government is the best. They did it when June 12 election was annulled; they did it when former President Olusegun Obasanjo wanted to run for third term, with some defending that Nigeria had never had a leader like him so he should run for third term.

“They also did it during (Gen Sani) Abacha’s time, five political parties came together and were swearing that he was the best thing that could ever happen to Nigeria; but the day he died, they sang a different tune.