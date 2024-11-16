ADVERTISEMENT
Tension peaks as 1.7 million Ondo voters decide governorship race

Segun Adeyemi

INEC and security agencies face immense pressure to deliver a transparent, credible, and peaceful election in Ondo State.

L-R: Olorunfemi Festus (LP), Gov Lucky Aiyedatiwa (APC), and Agboola Ajayi (PDP). [Facebook/PremiumTimes]
The race pits incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a contest marred by last-minute controversies and heightened security concerns.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) approved 17 political parties for the election, but a court ruling on Wednesday, November 13, disqualified Olusola Ebiseni of the Labour Party, the third most prominent contender, disrupting the party’s campaign strategy.

Justice Adebukola Banjoko, chairing the Court of Appeal panel, ruled that Ebiseni’s candidacy was invalid, reinstating Olorunfemi Festus as the Labour Party's standard-bearer less than 24 hours before the polls. This decision led to confusion among Labour Party supporters.

“The appeal brought by the Labour Party is allowed,” Justice Banjoko declared. INEC swiftly complied, replacing Ebiseni’s name with Festus on Friday, November 15.

Yiaga Africa, an election monitoring organisation, recently flagged these activities as part of growing vote-buying concerns in Ondo. [Getty Images]
As election day unfolds, allegations of vote buying threaten to overshadow the democratic process. Hon. Samuel Boniface, the Labour Party youth leader in Ondo State, alleged that PDP stakeholders attempted to bribe him with over ₦100 million to dismantle the Labour Party’s structure.

“I declined because I have a goal. I can’t sell my conscience like that,” Boniface stated, adding that similar offers were made during his 2023 House of Representatives campaign.

Observers fear these inducements could undermine the credibility of the election, with both major parties accused of voter manipulation.

Angry protesters. [Getty Images]
Election day also brings heightened security risks following reports of attacks in Idanre and Owo. In Idanre, suspected armed thugs assaulted PDP members, hospitalising six individuals. PDP officials accused APC supporters of orchestrating the violence.

In Owo, memories of the 2022 terrorist massacre that claimed over 70 lives loom large, fuelling fears of election-day unrest.

Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun announced the deployment of over 22,000 officers to safeguard lives and property. Security personnel have taken positions at strategic locations across the state.

“Effective security measures are in place to ensure voters can exercise their rights without fear,” the police assured.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials sort and count ballots during the vote counting process at a polling station in Kano on February 25, 2023, during Nigeria's presidential and general election. [Getty Images]
As voting begins, Ondo residents remain hopeful that the election will reflect the will of the people despite the challenges.

The outcome is seen as a litmus test for Nigeria's democratic resilience amid allegations of corruption and threats to voter safety.

Segun Adeyemi

